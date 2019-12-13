Top 10 Holiday Gifts for Reds Fans

CINCINNATI (Dec. 13, 2019) — Looking for the best holiday gifts for your favorite Reds fan? Check out our annual top 10 gift picks for the holiday season: 1. Holiday Gift Pack with Buddy the Elf™ Bobblehead: The new Reds Holiday Gift Pack includes a limited-edition Buddy the Elf™ Bobblehead

CINCINNATI (Dec. 13, 2019) — Looking for the best holiday gifts for your favorite Reds fan? Check out our annual top 10 gift picks for the holiday season:

1. Holiday Gift Pack with Buddy the Elf™ Bobblehead: The new Reds Holiday Gift Pack includes a limited-edition Buddy the Elf™ Bobblehead and four ticket credits that can be used for any combination of 2020 regular-season games, excluding Opening Day. Prices for the Holiday Gift Pack start as low as $40. Available online at Reds.com/Holiday or the Reds kiosk at the Kenwood Towne Centre.

2. Reds Heads Kids Club Membership: Reds Heads is the official fan club for Reds fans ages 3-12. The 2020 kit includes a Reds jersey and backpack, exclusive Eugenio Suárez bobblehead (2020 Reds Heads captain), set of 2020 collectible trading pins and members-only ballpark experiences like player autograph sessions. Membership kits available online at Reds.com/KidsClub or the Reds kiosk at the Kenwood Towne Centre.

3. 2020 Single-Game Tickets: For two days only on Dec. 16-17, fans can purchase single-game tickets for all 2020 home games (excluding Opening Day) as a last-minute stocking stuffer. Tickets will be available for the biggest matchups and most popular promotions, including all six bobblehead games, two Funko POP! collectibles, two post-game concerts and more. Available only at reds.com.

4. Pick-6 Plan with Nick Senzel Bobblehead: With the Reds Pick-6 Plan, you can save up to 29% off regular ticket prices for your choice of any six Reds regular-season home games (excluding Opening Day) and includes an exclusive oversized Nick Senzel Bobblehead. Plans start as low as $90. Available at Reds.com/Pick6 or (513) 765-7500.

5. Reds Rookies Membership: Reds Rookies is the official fan club for our youngest fans up to 3 years of age. Exclusive merchandise includes Reds diaper bag clutch, two tickets to any Sunday-Thursday game and your choice of either Tervis® sippy cup or organic cotton muslin blanket. Members-only events include on-field parade and photo session with a Reds player and mascot. Available online at Reds.com/Rookies or the Reds kiosk at the Kenwood Towne Centre.

6. Club Red Membership: Club Red is the official Reds fan club for ages 13-17. Members receive an exclusive Club Red T-shirt designed by Originalitees (Cincinnati tee shirt company), access to members-only events and four free Reds tickets to any Sunday-Friday game. Membership is only $10 and available online at Reds.com/ClubRed or at the Reds kiosk Kenwood Towne Centre.

7. 150th Anniversary Legacy Brick Campaign: Commemorate this season’s 150th Anniversary celebration by securing a personalized brick through the Reds Hall of Fame’s 150th Anniversary Legacy Brick Campaign. Each brick is inscribed with a personal message and is a perfect tribute for families, friends, teams and memorial dedications. The bricks will be located near the entrance to the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore and will be installed by Opening Day 2020. Purchase the commemorative bricks online at reds150bricks.com or by phone at 1-888-223-0376.

8. 2020 Season Tickets: Fans can join the 2020 lineup with Season Ticket Memberships now starting as low as 13 games. Season tickets guarantee Opening Day and Postseason ticket options and provide perks and benefits such as the flexible ticket exchange program. Available online at reds.com/Membership or (513) 765-7500.

9. Reds Gift Cards: Reds Gift Cards are the perfect option for your favorite Reds fan. Gift cards can be loaded with any denomination ($10 and up) and redeemed for Reds tickets, concessions and merchandise at Great American Ball Park and the Reds Team Shop: Reds.com/GiftCards.

10. Reds Merchandise: Shop for Cincinnati Reds gear at the Reds Team Shop at Great American Ball Park, open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can also browse the Holiday Gift Guide at the team’s official online shop at reds.com/Shop.