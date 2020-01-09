Twelve players to participate in Red Sox 2020 Rookie Development Program

BOSTON, MA—The Red Sox 2020 Rookie Development Program is scheduled to begin Monday, January 13 at Fenway Park. Twelve of Boston’s prospects will take part in the week-long program, which focuses on easing their transition into becoming major league players. Scheduled to participate in the program are outfielders Jarren Duran

BOSTON, MA—The Red Sox 2020 Rookie Development Program is scheduled to begin Monday, January 13 at Fenway Park. Twelve of Boston’s prospects will take part in the week-long program, which focuses on easing their transition into becoming major league players.

Scheduled to participate in the program are outfielders Jarren Duran and Marcus Wilson; infielders Jonathan Arauz, C.J. Chatham, and Bobby Dalbec; left-handed pitchers Yoan Aybar and Kyle Hart; and right-handed pitchers Durbin Feltman, Tanner Houck, Robinson Leyer, Bryan Mata, and Thad Ward.

The program includes two workouts daily that emphasize conditioning and strength training as well as a concentration on baseball fundamentals. In addition, the players are attending a number of seminars that will focus on the assimilation into major league life on and off the field. They will also visit Boston Children’s Hospital and attend the Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, January 15, as well as attend the 81st annual Boston Baseball Writers’ dinner co-hosted by the Boston chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and the Sports Museum on Thursday, January 16.

Members of the Red Sox front office scheduled to speak include President/CEO Sam Kennedy, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, General Manager Brian O’Halloran, and Manager Alex Cora. Major league players, coaches, and various members of the organization’s baseball operations, media relations, and community relations departments, as well as the Red Sox Foundation will also speak to the participants.