Twins announce 2020 Spring Training invites

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN – The Minnesota Twins announced today that 20 players on minor league contracts have been invited to major league spring training in 2020.

Joining the Twins in Ft. Myers, Florida will be 10 pitchers: left-handers Charlie Barnes, Sam Clay, Danny Coulombe, Blaine Hardy and Caleb Thielbar; right-handers Jhoulys Chacin, Edwar Colina, Ryan Garton, Griffin Jax and Jake Reed; four catchers: Juan Graterol, Ryan Jeffers, Ben Rortvedt and Tomás Telis; three infielders: Royce Lewis, Jack Reinheimer and Wilfredo Tovar; and three outfielders: Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker.

Of the 20 players invited to camp, nine have major league service time: Jhoulys Chacin (Colorado, Arizona, Atlanta, Los Angeles-AL, San Diego, Milwaukee and Boston), Danny Coulombe (Los Angeles-NL and Oakland), Blaine Hardy (Detroit), Caleb Thielbar (Minnesota), Ryan Garton (Tampa Bay and Seattle), Juan Graterol (Los Angeles-AL, Minnesota and Cincinnati), Tomás Telis (Texas and Miami), Jack Reinheimer (Arizona and New York-NL), and Wilfredo Tovar (New York-NL and Los Angeles-AL).

Additionally, the Twins will have nine guest instructors during camp this year. The list includes Hall of Famers Rod Carew and Bert Blyleven, and former Twins Michael Cuddyer, LaTroy Hawkins, Torii Hunter, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, Johan Santana and Tony Oliva.

Twins pitchers and catchers are scheduled to begin their workouts on Wednesday, February 12. The first full-squad workout is scheduled to take place on Monday, February 17.

The Twins currently have 61 players scheduled to report to 2020 spring training.