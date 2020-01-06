Twins announce lineup of Southwest Florida youth clinics presented by Lee Health and the Twins Community Fund

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – Bringing a hands-on, big league learning experience to children in Southwest Florida, the Minnesota Twins today announced the full schedule for 10 free youth clinics, held at Hammond Stadium and local youth league sites, between January 18 and February 17, 2020. Presented by Lee Health and

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – Bringing a hands-on, big league learning experience to children in Southwest Florida, the Minnesota Twins today announced the full schedule for 10 free youth clinics, held at Hammond Stadium and local youth league sites, between January 18 and February 17, 2020.

Presented by Lee Health and the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, the clinics feature Twins instructors and offer youth throughout Southwest Florida’s Twins Territory the opportunity to learn more about baseball and softball. Twins instructors will use drills to teach the fundamentals of throwing, hitting and fielding at each clinic. The Twins are also partnering with the NubAbility® Athletics Foundation to host a clinic for limb different youth on January 31 at Hammond Stadium, while the club will visit the Tri-County Little League Challenger Division® on February 8 for an adaptive clinic for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

The 2020 youth clinic schedule wraps up on Monday, February 17, as the Twins will host the annual CenturyLink Sports Complex Open House in conjunction with the club’s first full squad workout. All fans are welcome to this free event that will include the Twins in their first workout of the spring season at Hammond Stadium, along with a health fair, inflatable activities for kids and the free youth clinic.

Each of the 10 free clinics are open to youth of all skill levels, ages 5-13; or, younger children who are accompanied by an adult. A complete schedule of the Twins’ free youth clinics is below.

Hammond Stadium Box Office opens Saturday, January 11

The 2020 Spring Training season will be the Twins’ 30th at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida. Single-game tickets for the Twins’ 17-game home spring schedule can be purchased at the Hammond Stadium Box Office beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, January 11.

Twins 2020 Spring Training single-game tickets, along with season, group and “Pick Five Pack” plans, are currently on sale and can be purchased now at twinsbaseball.com, or by calling 800-33-TWINS (800-338-9467) or 612-33-TWINS (612-338-9467).

The Twins host the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers for an exhibition game on Friday, February 21 at 5:05 p.m. CT (6:05 p.m. ET), while the official Grapefruit League home opener is Sunday, February 23 against the Toronto Blue Jays (12:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. ET). All told, the Twins will play 17 home games at Hammond Stadium (two exhibition and 15 Grapefruit League contests).

SW Florida Twins Youth Clinics 2020 (all times E.T.)

Jan 18

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cape Coral Little League / Pelican Baseball Complex

4128 Pelican Blvd

Cape Coral, FL 33914

Art Avellino: (239) 242-3488 or aavellin@capecoral.net

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dunbar Little League

Fort Myers Stars Complex West

2980 Edison Ave.

Fort Myers, FL 33916

Shannon Royal: (239) 204-1367

Jan 25

10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Buckingham Little League

9800 Buckingham Road

Fort Myers, FL 33905

Ryan Karth: Rkarth99@gmail.com

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lehigh Little League

1400 West 5th Street

Lehigh Acres, FL 33972

Chris Van Note: (239) 443-7813 or Cvannote@ymail.com

Jan 31

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. NubAbility Clinic (Participants with limb restrictions)

Hammond Stadium

14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway

Fort Myers, FL 33912

Sam Kuhnert: (618) 357-0237

Feb 1

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. North Fort Myers Babe Ruth League

2050 North Recreation Parkway

North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Nate Sund: playnorthbaseball@gmail.com

Feb 8

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.**Tri-County Challenger Little League (Special Needs Participants)**

Three Oaks Park

18215 Three Oaks Parkway

Fort Myers, FL 33919

Rocky Barron: (239) 292-7857

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Greater Naples Little League/Fleischmann Park

1600 Fleischmann Blvd.

Naples, FL 34102

Micaela Acres: mracres@rocketmail.com

Feb 15

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. South Fort Myers Little League / Rutenberg Park

6500 S. Pointe Boulevard

Fort Myers, FL 33919

Howard Gold: (239) 851-2554 or howardgold1124@gmail.com

Feb 17

After MLB workout Twins Open House at Hammond Stadium (1 p.m.-2 p.m.)

14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway

Fort Myers, FL 33912

Victor Gonzalez: (386) 292-4003 or Mark Weber: (239) 887-9326