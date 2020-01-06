Twins announce lineup of Southwest Florida youth clinics presented by Lee Health and the Twins Community Fund
MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – Bringing a hands-on, big league learning experience to children in Southwest Florida, the Minnesota Twins today announced the full schedule for 10 free youth clinics, held at Hammond Stadium and local youth league sites, between January 18 and February 17, 2020.
Presented by Lee Health and the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, the clinics feature Twins instructors and offer youth throughout Southwest Florida’s Twins Territory the opportunity to learn more about baseball and softball. Twins instructors will use drills to teach the fundamentals of throwing, hitting and fielding at each clinic. The Twins are also partnering with the NubAbility® Athletics Foundation to host a clinic for limb different youth on January 31 at Hammond Stadium, while the club will visit the Tri-County Little League Challenger Division® on February 8 for an adaptive clinic for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.
The 2020 youth clinic schedule wraps up on Monday, February 17, as the Twins will host the annual CenturyLink Sports Complex Open House in conjunction with the club’s first full squad workout. All fans are welcome to this free event that will include the Twins in their first workout of the spring season at Hammond Stadium, along with a health fair, inflatable activities for kids and the free youth clinic.
Each of the 10 free clinics are open to youth of all skill levels, ages 5-13; or, younger children who are accompanied by an adult. A complete schedule of the Twins’ free youth clinics is below.
Hammond Stadium Box Office opens Saturday, January 11
The 2020 Spring Training season will be the Twins’ 30th at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida. Single-game tickets for the Twins’ 17-game home spring schedule can be purchased at the Hammond Stadium Box Office beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, January 11.
Twins 2020 Spring Training single-game tickets, along with season, group and “Pick Five Pack” plans, are currently on sale and can be purchased now at twinsbaseball.com, or by calling 800-33-TWINS (800-338-9467) or 612-33-TWINS (612-338-9467).
The Twins host the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers for an exhibition game on Friday, February 21 at 5:05 p.m. CT (6:05 p.m. ET), while the official Grapefruit League home opener is Sunday, February 23 against the Toronto Blue Jays (12:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. ET). All told, the Twins will play 17 home games at Hammond Stadium (two exhibition and 15 Grapefruit League contests).
SW Florida Twins Youth Clinics 2020 (all times E.T.)
Jan 18
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cape Coral Little League / Pelican Baseball Complex
4128 Pelican Blvd
Cape Coral, FL 33914
Art Avellino: (239) 242-3488 or aavellin@capecoral.net
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dunbar Little League
Fort Myers Stars Complex West
2980 Edison Ave.
Fort Myers, FL 33916
Shannon Royal: (239) 204-1367
Jan 25
10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Buckingham Little League
9800 Buckingham Road
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Ryan Karth: Rkarth99@gmail.com
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lehigh Little League
1400 West 5th Street
Lehigh Acres, FL 33972
Chris Van Note: (239) 443-7813 or Cvannote@ymail.com
Jan 31
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. NubAbility Clinic (Participants with limb restrictions)
Hammond Stadium
14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Sam Kuhnert: (618) 357-0237
Feb 1
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. North Fort Myers Babe Ruth League
2050 North Recreation Parkway
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Nate Sund: playnorthbaseball@gmail.com
Feb 8
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.**Tri-County Challenger Little League (Special Needs Participants)**
Three Oaks Park
18215 Three Oaks Parkway
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Rocky Barron: (239) 292-7857
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Greater Naples Little League/Fleischmann Park
1600 Fleischmann Blvd.
Naples, FL 34102
Micaela Acres: mracres@rocketmail.com
Feb 15
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. South Fort Myers Little League / Rutenberg Park
6500 S. Pointe Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Howard Gold: (239) 851-2554 or howardgold1124@gmail.com
Feb 17
After MLB workout Twins Open House at Hammond Stadium (1 p.m.-2 p.m.)
14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Victor Gonzalez: (386) 292-4003 or Mark Weber: (239) 887-9326