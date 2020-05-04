Twins, FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO announce 'Twins Classics' broadcast schedule for remainder of May

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins and broadcast partners FOX Sports North and Entercom’s 830 WCCO, the flagship station of the Treasure Island Baseball Network, jointly announce the continued airing of “Twins Classics” throughout the remainder of May, along with the continuation of Retro Twingo in conjunction with broadcasts

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins and broadcast partners FOX Sports North and Entercom’s 830 WCCO, the flagship station of the Treasure Island Baseball Network, jointly announce the continued airing of “Twins Classics” throughout the remainder of May, along with the continuation of Retro Twingo in conjunction with broadcasts on FOX Sports North. This month’s Classics lineup is highlighted by a full day of World Series games on Memorial Day (Monday, May 25) on 830 WCCO as well as two special editions of Unscripted on FOX Sports North.

Retro Twingo Continues

The Twins are continuing Retro Twingo in May, an exciting game that will allow fans to play along with select FOX Sports North broadcasts via the Ballpark app for iPhone and Android devices. Fans who have the most participation during the month of May will be eligible to win an autographed jersey, an autographed bat or an autographed baseball. For more information and complete rules, please visit twinsbaseball.com/retrotwingo.

Twins Classics and New Specials on FOX Sports North

FOX Sports North’s May slate continues tonight with a fresh look at one of the most memorable regular season victories in Twins history – the epic Game 163 in 2009 at the Metrodome. A special edition of Unscripted airs at 6:30 p.m., featuring Twins Hall of Famers Michael Cuddyer and Joe Nathan, along with former Twins Nick Punto and Carlos Gomez (who scored the game-winning run in the 12th inning). Following that roundtable discussion, Game 163 will air in its entirety beginning at 7 p.m.

On Friday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m., a new Unscripted highlights the team that saved baseball. Unscripted: Twins 2002 ALDS will feature a conversation with members of the 2002 Twins club that overcame contraction talk, captured the team’s first division title since 1991 and stunned the industry by upsetting the “Moneyball” Oakland Athletics in the American League Division Series. Relive that thrilling season and playoff victory with Twins Hall of Famer Torii Hunter, Twins Special Assistant LaTroy Hawkins, former Twins first baseman Doug Mientkiewicz and 2002 All-Star catcher A.J. Pierzynski. The episode also airs Monday, May 11 at 6:30pm, before a full game broadcast of 2002 ALDS Game 5 at 7 p.m.

FOX Sports North’s May schedule also brings back the Twins’ run to their first-ever world championship by replaying six Minnesota postseason victories in October 1987, including Games 1 and 5 of the American League Championship Series vs. Detroit (on May 12 and 13, respectively), and Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 of the World Series vs. St. Louis (May 14, 15, 18 and 19, respectively).

Expanded Twins Classics on 830 WCCO

830 WCCO’s Twins Classics coverage continues to air Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and each Saturday at noon. Wednesday games will showcase a variety of contests from the 2019 “Bomba Squad” division champions, including a pair of Nelson Cruz three-homer games. Saturdays in April will highlight the Twins’ second world championship, airing Games 2, 6 and 7 of the 1991 World Series.

May concludes with an entire day dedicated to Twins Baseball on 830 WCCO, with World Series games spanning from 6:00 a.m. to midnight on Memorial Day, May 25. All broadcasts will also be available via the 830 WCCO stream on RADIO.COM, the fastest-growing digital audio app in the U.S. and the leader in local sports coverage.

The full May schedule of Twins Classics on FOX Sports North, with TWINGO integration, and 830 WCCO follows.

