Twins sign Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo

Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN – The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have signed right-handed reliever Tyler Clippard to a one-year contract for the 2020 season and right-handed reliever Sergio Romo to a one-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season. Clippard, 34, appeared in 53 games for the

Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN – The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have signed right-handed reliever Tyler Clippard to a one-year contract for the 2020 season and right-handed reliever Sergio Romo to a one-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season.

Clippard, 34, appeared in 53 games for the Cleveland Indians last season, going 1-0 with a 2.90 ERA (62.0 IP, 20 ER), 15 walks, 64 strikeouts, an opponent batting average of .176 and a WHIP of 0.86. His opponent batting average and WHIP both ranked fifth among all major league relievers in 2019, while his 215 career holds are second most among actives and his 751 career games rank third.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Clippard was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the ninth round of the 2003 First-Year Player Draft out of J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida. The two-time All-Star has pitched 13 major league seasons, going 53-46 with a 3.14 ERA (816.0 IP, 285 ER), 215 holds, 68 saves, 325 walks and 905 strikeouts in 751 games with the Yankees, Washington Nationals, Oakland A’s, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Indians.

Romo, who was acquired by Minnesota from Miami near the Major League Baseball trade deadline in late July, appeared in 27 games with the Twins last season, posting a 3.18 ERA (22.2 IP, 8 ER) with 16 holds, three saves, four walks, 27 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .198. In 65 combined games between Miami and Minnesota, he went 2-1 with a 3.43 ERA (60.1 IP, 23 ER), 20 saves and 17 holds – the only pitcher in baseball with at least 20 saves and at least 15 holds.

The 36-year-old was originally drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 28th round of the 2005 First-Year Player Draft out of Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound right-hander has pitched in 12 major league seasons, going 40-32 with a 2.92 ERA (623.0 IP, 202 ER), 178 holds, 129 saves, 145 walks and 692 strikeouts in 708 games with the Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Marlins and Twins. Romo’s 178 career holds and 708 games both rank fifth among actives. Additionally, the three-time World Series champion with the Giants has pitched in 29 career postseason games, going 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA (25.1 IP, 10 ER), four saves, five walks and 23 strikeouts.

The Twins now have 38 players on their major league roster; 20 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders, seven outfielders and one designated hitter.