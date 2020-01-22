Twins sign Josh Donaldson to a four-year contract through 2023

Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN – The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have signed third baseman Josh Donaldson to a four-year contract worth $92 million guaranteed, with a club option for 2024. Donaldson will receive $21 million per season from 2020-23, while the $16 million club option for 2024 includes an

Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN – The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have signed third baseman Josh Donaldson to a four-year contract worth $92 million guaranteed, with a club option for 2024. Donaldson will receive $21 million per season from 2020-23, while the $16 million club option for 2024 includes an $8 million buyout.

Donaldson, 34, played 155 games last season with the Atlanta Braves, earning National League Comeback Player of the Year honors after hitting .259 (142-for-549) with 33 doubles, 37 home runs, 94 RBI, 96 runs scored, 100 walks, a .379 on-base percentage and a .900 OPS. He finished fourth in the NL in walks and was one of only two players in the majors last season with at least 30 doubles, 35 home runs, 90 RBI, 90 runs scored and 100 walks, as he and Houston’s Alex Bregman became the 23rd and 24th different players, respectively, in baseball history to compile such numbers for a single season. Additionally, he finished the season second among all MLB third basemen with 15 Defensive Runs Saved (per FanGraphs), trailing only Oakland’s Matt Chapman (18). Donaldson also ranked third at the hot corner in Statcast’s new Outs Above Average at eight OAA, behind Colorado’s Nolan Arenado (17) and Chapman (14).

The 2015 American League Most Valuable Player has been named to three All-Star teams and has earned a pair of Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards. Since 2013, Donaldson ranks second in the majors in Wins Above Replacement, trailing only Mike Trout according to both FanGraphs (40.6 to 62.6) and Baseball Reference (43.6 to 61.5). During that same time frame, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound third baseman ranks seventh in baseball in walks (541), 10th in home runs (209) and runs scored (617), 11th in RBI (608), extra-base hits (430) and slugging percentage (.520), and 13th in OPS (.895). He also ranks fifth in baseball over the last seven seasons with 882 games played at third base.

Donaldson has played 22 career games at Target Field, hitting .373 (31-for-83) with seven doubles, 10 home runs, 21 RBI, 13 walks, an .819 slugging percentage and a 1.283 OPS. Among all active players with a minimum of 75 plate appearances, his OPS ranks first and his batting average ranks third.

The Pensacola, Florida native was originally drafted in the first round (48th overall) by the Chicago Cubs in the 2007 First-Year Player Draft out of Auburn University. Over nine major league seasons, he has hit .273 (1048-for-3841) with 226 doubles, 12 triples, 219 home runs, 645 RBI, 652 runs scored, 557 walks and an .878 OPS in 1038 games with the Oakland A’s, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians and Braves.

The Twins will hold a press conference at 2:00 p.m. in the Sid Hartman Press Conference Room at Target Field. New Twins Third Baseman Josh Donaldson, President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey, Manager Rocco Baldelli, and Donaldson’s agent Dan Lozano will be made available. Media are welcome to park in the Thomson-Reuters Champions Club lot located off Twins Way.