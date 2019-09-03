Tyler Barnes honored with the 2019 Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence

MILWAUKEE – Major League Baseball has honored Milwaukee Brewers Senior Vice President of Communications & Affiliate Operations Tyler Barnes with the Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations excellence. The award is presented annually at the Baseball Winter Meetings to a Major League Baseball public relations/communications executive whose ethics, character,

MILWAUKEE – Major League Baseball has honored Milwaukee Brewers Senior Vice President of Communications & Affiliate Operations Tyler Barnes with the Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations excellence. The award is presented annually at the Baseball Winter Meetings to a Major League Baseball public relations/communications executive whose ethics, character, dedication and professionalism reflect the highest standards in the industry. Barnes is the first Fishel Award recipient in Brewers history.

“We are thrilled that Tyler is being recognized for his work and commitment to the industry,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Anyone who has had the pleasure to work with Tyler immediately appreciates his sincere dedication, in-depth knowledge and integrity. He is one of the most trusted leaders in the organization and we are proud to have him as part of the Milwaukee Brewers family.”

Barnes completed his 14th season with the Brewers in 2019 and was promoted to his current position in 2017. He directs efforts related to broadcasting, media relations, community relations and publications. The Kansas City native also plays a key role in the Club’s Spring Training operations, including the development of the Brewers’ new facility, American Family Fields of Phoenix. Barnes also oversees the team’s relationship with the Single-A Carolina Mudcats. Prior to joining the Brewers, Barnes spent six years with the Detroit Tigers and five with the Houston Astros in marketing and communications roles. He also worked as chief marketing officer for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Barnes is an active supporter of Open Arms Home for Children in South Africa and serves on the board of Africa On Deck, which promotes children’s participation in baseball in underserved areas of Johannesburg, South Africa. The Trinity College graduate and his wife, Monica, have two sons, Avery and Cole.

“I’m honored to accept this award as it is a reflection of the colleagues I have worked alongside, past and present,” Barnes said. “I want to thank my family and those who have offered opportunity along the way. For the past 14 years, I have worked for what I believe is the best organization in professional sports. Mark Attanasio, Rick Schlesinger and David Stearns provide unparalleled support, and the collection of talent and dedication in the organization is at the very highest level.”

The Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence is a Winter Meetings tradition that dates back to 1981. The annual honor is named for the longtime baseball public relations executive who served the Cleveland Indians, the St. Louis Browns, the New York Yankees and the American League Office. The Award is presented to the active, non-uniformed representative of Major League Baseball whose ethics, character, dedication, service, professionalism and humanitarianism best represent the standards propounded by Robert O. Fishel.

Fishel Award nominees are submitted by the 30 Major League Clubs and league officials. The nominees are voted upon by active past winners and MLB officials. The previous winners of the Fishel Award are:

