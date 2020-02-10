Washington Nationals announce 2020 promotional schedule

After capturing the franchise’s first World Series championship, the Nationals are preparing to defend their crown. Fans coming to Nationals Park during this special season will be treated to several World Series-themed promotions and another exciting National League East Division race. The Washington Nationals are thrilled to announce the team’s

After capturing the franchise’s first World Series championship, the Nationals are preparing to defend their crown. Fans coming to Nationals Park during this special season will be treated to several World Series-themed promotions and another exciting National League East Division race. The Washington Nationals are thrilled to announce the team’s full 2020 promotional calendar, which can be found online at nationals.com/Promotions!

Season Plan Holders and Nationals Fan Club members will each have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets for all 2020 regular season games, excluding Opening Day, before they go on sale to the public. The Season Plan Holder exclusive presale will open on Thursday, February 13, while Nationals Fan Club members will have access to the presale starting on Tuesday, February 18 at 9:00 a.m. To join the Washington Nationals Fan Club for FREE, please visit nationals.com/FanClub.

Champions Week

The first homestand of the 2020 season will celebrate last year’s World Series championship team. Each game throughout the homestand will feature World Series-themed events and/or giveaways.

April 2 (Opening Day) – World Series Champions Banner Reveal

April 4 – Player World Series Ring Presentation

April 5 – Champions Day

The Washington Nationals would like to commemorate the CHAMPION in YOUR life!

In a continued effort to recognize the impactful members of our local communities, the Washington Nationals will be taking submissions for “Unsung Heroes-The Champion in Your Life.”

To nominate an unsung hero, fans are encourage to visit nationals.com/UnsungHeroes starting in early March.

Those selected as “Unsung Heroes-The Champion in Your Life” will receive tickets to the April 5 Nationals game and will take part in that day’s pregame ceremony.

April 6 – World Series Champions Beads Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

Blossoms & Baseball presented by SoftBank Group

April 7 – Davey Martinez World Series Bobblehead presented by GEICO (First 20,000 fans, photo above )

) April 8 – World Series Champions Cinch Bag Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

Giveaways

Fans will have several chances to get their hands on Nationals bobbleheads during the 2020 season, including bobbleheads featuring World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg and “Mr. National” Ryan Zimmerman, as well as Theme Night bobbleheads featuring Max Scherzer, Juan Soto, and Trea Turner. Other giveaway items include a WWE® Championship Fanny Pack and a World Series Champions Beer Stein.

Bobbleheads and Collectibles

April 21 – In-Park Live Radio Lanyard presented by 106.7 The Fan (First 20,000 fans)

June 3 – Victor Robles Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines (First 25,000 fans)

June 5 – Justice League™ Trea Turner “The Flash™” Bobblehead (First 10,000 fans)

June 20 – STAR WARS™ “Juan Solo” Bobblehead (First 10,000 fans)

July 10 – Stephen Strasburg World Series MVP Bobblehead (First 25,000 fans)

July 24 – World Series Champions Beer Stein presented by Budweiser (First 20,000 fans ages 21+)

August 14 – Daniel Hudson Bobblehead presented by SAIC (First 25,000 fans)

August 28 – MARVEL Super Hero™ Max Scherzer Bobblehead (First 10,000 fans)

September 20 – Ryan Zimmerman “Mr. National” Bobblehead (First 25,000 fans)

Apparel

June 24 – Nationals Tote Bag Cooler presented by Kaiser Permanente (First 20,000 fans)

July 27 – MLB Network Tote Bag presented by MLB Network (First 25,000 fans)

September 25 - WWE® Championship Fanny Pack (First 10,000 fans)

Fireworks Nights presented by Budweiser

Bang! Zoom! Fireworks nights are back at Nationals Park! Nationals fans will have five opportunities to watch fireworks light up the sky above Nationals Park in 2020. Fireworks Nights will include a special July 3 “Freedom Fireworks” show.

Fireworks Nights

Friday, April 17

Friday, May 1

Friday, June 19

Friday, July 3

Friday, August 14

Special for Kids

Nationals Park was designed for fans of all ages, and there will be special giveaways for kids, presented by Harris Teeter, on five Sundays throughout the year. Family-friendly events like Kids Run the Bases, Kids Opening Day, and the Youth Baseball & Softball Parade also return for the 2020 season.

Kids Giveaways

April 19 – Screech Travel Pillow (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

May 24 – Lunch Box (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

June 7 – Sunglasses (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

August 16 – Short Sleeve Hoodie (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

August 30 – Youth Baseball Base Set (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

Events

April 19 – Screech’s Birthday/Kids Opening Day presented by Jr. Nationals Kids Club

May 7 – Weather Day presented by NBC4

July 29 – Camp Day

Various Dates – Scout Day/Girl Scout Day

Various Dates – Youth Baseball & Softball Day presented by Inova Children’s Hospital

Every Sunday Day Game – Kids Run the Bases

Theme Nights

2020 Theme Nights will include three new events - Justice League™ Night, Sesame Street™ Day, and WWE® Night - as well as the return of STAR WARS™ Day and MARVEL Super Hero™ Night. Each Theme Night will involve in-park activations, special scoreboard elements, and on-field pregame festivities. A special ticket is NOT required for Theme Nights.

June 5 – Justice League™ Night *NEW*

June 20 – STAR WARS™ Day

July 26 – Sesame Street™ Day *NEW*

August 28 - MARVEL Super Hero™ Night

September 25 - WWE® Night *NEW*

Special Ticket Events

Several special-ticket events return for the upcoming season. After a successful debut in 2019, Grateful Dead Night™ © 2020 GDP is back in 2020. The Nationals are also excited to announce another expansion of the College Day series, now with 17 dates dedicated to schools and conferences in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the surrounding area. Other events that require a special ticket for the promotional item and/or pre/postgame event include Pups in the Park, Cat-urday, Night OUT, Ladies Night, Father's Day Catch on the Field, and Yoga in the Outfield.

April 17 – Deaf Awareness Day

June 2 – Night OUT

June 4 – Ladies Night

June 16 – Bourbon and Baseball

June 17 – Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Day

June 21 – Father's Day Catch on the Field

July 12 – Yoga in the Outfield presented by Kaiser Permanente

July 24 – Intern Night

July 25 – Cat-urday

August 11 – Grateful Dead Night™ © 2020 GDP

August 14 – Margaritaville® Night

August 25 – Swim Day

August 29 – Day in Navy Yard with D.C. United *NEW*

August 29 – Faith Day

August 30 – Jewish Community Day

September 26 – Grandparents Day *NEW*

Various Dates – Pups in the Park presented by Budweiser

Various Dates – Teacher Appreciation Day presented by Kaiser Permanente

Various Dates – College Day Series NEW SCHOOLS: Catholic, Clemson, Northern Virginia Community College RETURNING SCHOOLS: B1G Ten, George Mason, Georgetown, George Washington, Howard, James Madison, Maryland, Old Dominion, Radford, VCU, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and William & Mary. *NEW GIVEAWAY ITEM*

Tickets

Single game tickets for all 2020 regular season games, excluding Opening Day, will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, February 19 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online at nationals.com, on the MLB Ballpark App, by calling 888.632.NATS(6287), or by visiting the Nationals Park Main Box Office* at Half and N Streets SE.

Beginning Thursday, February 13, NATS PLUS Members and other Nationals Plan Holders will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets for all 2020 regular season games, excluding Opening Day, before they go on sale to the public through an exclusive presale. All plan holders will receive details about their specific presale dates and times via email.

The Nationals Fan Club is a free program for fans to join and learn about the team and all Nationals-related initiatives happening off the field. Fan Club members gain access to fun, exclusive content, unique experiences, discounts, early ticket offers, and much more. To sign up or for more information, visit nationals.com/FanClub.

By joining the Fan Club now, fans will be eligible to start receiving benefits right away. Fan Club members will have access to an exclusive presale for all 2020 regular season games, excluding Opening Day, before seats go on sale to the general public. This online-only presale starts on Tuesday, February 18 at 9:00 a.m., so join now at nationals.com/FanClub!

Fans looking for Opening Day tickets are encouraged to purchase a Nationals ticket plan to gain access to exclusive Opening Day presale opportunities. Plans featuring Opening Day tickets start as low as $115 for five games – visit nationals.com/Ticketfinder to find the plan that fits you best!**

Offseason Box Office hours beginning February 19: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.; Closed on Sundays and holidays.__

*Presale ticket availability and seating locations may vary by game. All tickets subject to availability.