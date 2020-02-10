White Sox announce 2020 broadcast schedule

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio AM 720 and WRTO-AM 1200/Univision Radio have announced the team’s television and radio broadcast schedules for the 2020 season. NBC Sports Chicago and the White Sox enter the first year of a multiyear deal that makes NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio AM 720 and WRTO-AM 1200/Univision Radio have announced the team’s television and radio broadcast schedules for the 2020 season.

NBC Sports Chicago and the White Sox enter the first year of a multiyear deal that makes NBC Sports Chicago the exclusive regional home of White Sox baseball. NBC Sports Chicago will televise 161 of the Sox 162 regular-season games in 2020, with five games currently scheduled to air on NBC Sports Chicago+.

NBC Sports Chicago regular-season telecasts begin with Opening Day on March 26 vs. Kansas City at Guaranteed Rate Field (1:10 p.m. CDT). NBC Sports Chicago will broadcast all four games of the Crosstown Classic presented by Wintrust on July 7-8 at Guaranteed Rate Field and July 20-21 at Wrigley Field.

The following five White Sox games are scheduled to be televised on NBC Sports Chicago+: March 30-31 at Cleveland, April 4 at Boston, April 13 at Kansas City and April 15 at Kansas City.

White Sox games televised by NBC Sports Chicago will be made available to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers via NBCSportsChicago.com and the “MyTeams by NBC Sports” app. All NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago+ telecasts will be available in high definition. All out-of-market White Sox games also are available live via MLB.TV across more than 400 supported devices.

FOX will nationally televise the Major League Baseball at Field of Dreams game on August 13 when the White Sox will play host to the New York Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, at the site of the beloved 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.”

Steve Stone, who enters his 12th season in the television booth and 13th with the club, will continue to provide fans with the color analysis during the season. Jason Benetti, who begins his fifth year with the Sox, will handle play-by-play duties alongside Stone for the 2020 season.

WGN Radio, entering its third year as the White Sox flagship radio station, will broadcast all 162 games. The on-air duo of former Sox pitcher Ed Farmer (play-by-play) and former outfielder Darrin Jackson (analyst) are scheduled to return for the 12th season together.

WRTO-AM 1200/Univision Radio returns for its sixth consecutive year as the Spanish-language radio home of White Sox baseball following a seven-year run from 2005-11. WRTO-AM will broadcast all 81 Sox home games during the 2019 season. Héctor Molina (play-by-play) and Billy Russo (color analyst) return as the club’s Spanish-language broadcast team.

Game times and television networks are subject to change.