White Sox acquire Nomar Mazara from Texas in exchange for Minor Leaguer Steele Walker

SAN DIEGO – The Chicago White Sox have acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor-league outfielder Steele Walker.

Mazara, 24, hit .268 (115-429) with 27 doubles, 19 home runs, 66 RBI, 69 runs scored and a .469 slugging percentage in 116 games with Texas in 2019. He established career highs in average, slugging percentage, OPS (.786) and runs scored. Mazara’s average home run distance of 416 feet in 2019 was the ninth-highest in the major leagues according to Statcast (minimum 15 home runs).

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the left-handed hitting Mazara hit two of the six longest home runs in baseball last season according to Statcast: 482 feet on March 28 vs. the Cubs and 505 feet on June 21 vs. the White Sox. The 505-foot home run was the longest recorded by Statcast during the 2019 season. His 79 career home runs are the fifth-highest total in history by a Rangers outfielder through his age-24 season.

“At just 24 years old, Nomar provides us with a left-handed hitting right fielder who fits into our current team’s development arc and who still has untapped potential, said Rick Hahn, White Sox senior vice president/general manager. “Nomar adds yet another young, exciting bat with upside to our lineup.”

Mazara, 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, batted .288 (87-302) with 13 home runs, 46 RBI and an .844 OPS vs. right-handers last season, and is a career .271 hitter (393-1,448) with 64 homers, 240 RBI, a .462 slugging percentage and .799 OPS lifetime vs. righties.

Mazara is a career .261 hitter (518-1,988) with 95 doubles, 79 home runs, 309 RBI, 253 runs scored and a .754 OPS in 537 games over four major-league seasons with Texas (2016-19). He has hit 20 home runs three times and tied for ninth in the American League with a career-high 101 RBI in 2017. Mazara was one of just 10 AL players to record 25-plus doubles, 20-plus homers and 75-plus RBI in both 2017 and 2018. His 79 home runs since 2016 are 14th-most among AL outfielders.

Mazara appeared in two games of the 2016 ALDS vs. Toronto, going 1-6 (.167). He was signed by the Rangers as an international free agent on July 2, 2011.

Walker, 23, is a career .265 hitter (163-615) with 42 doubles, 15 home runs and 83 RBI in 164 games over two minor-league seasons after being selected by the White Sox in the second round in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Oklahoma.

Following the trade, the White Sox 40-man roster increases to 38.