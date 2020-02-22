White Sox Agree to Terms With 23 Players on 2020 Contracts

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on 2020 contracts with the following 23 players: Pitchers (14): Zack Burdi, Dylan Cease, Jimmy Cordero, Dane Dunning, Bernardo Flores Jr., Matt Foster, Jace Fry, Carson Fulmer, Lucas Giolito, Ian Hamilton, Michael Kopech, Jimmy Lambert, Reynaldo López and José

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on 2020 contracts with the following 23 players:

Pitchers (14): Zack Burdi, Dylan Cease, Jimmy Cordero, Dane Dunning, Bernardo Flores Jr., Matt Foster, Jace Fry, Carson Fulmer, Lucas Giolito, Ian Hamilton, Michael Kopech, Jimmy Lambert, Reynaldo López and José Ruiz

Catchers (3): Zack Collins, Yermín Mercedes and Seby Zavala

Infielders (2): Danny Mendick and Yoán Moncada

Outfielders (4): Micker Adolfo, Luis Basabe, Adam Engel and Blake Rutherford

With the signings, all members of the White Sox 40-man roster are under contract for the 2020 season.