White Sox claim pitcher Tayron Guerrero off waivers from Miami

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have claimed right-handed pitcher Tayron Guerrero off waivers from the Miami Marlins. Guerrero, 28, was designated for assignment by Miami on December 2. He spent most of the 2019 season with the Marlins, going 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA (32 ER/46.0 IP), 43 strikeouts

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have claimed right-handed pitcher Tayron Guerrero off waivers from the Miami Marlins.

Guerrero, 28, was designated for assignment by Miami on December 2. He spent most of the 2019 season with the Marlins, going 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA (32 ER/46.0 IP), 43 strikeouts and six holds over 52 relief appearances, tied for the third-highest total on the team. According to FanGraphs, his average fastball velocity of 99.4 led all major pitchers with a minimum of 40.0 IP. Guerrero, 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, has gone 2-5 with a 5.77 ERA (68 ER/106.0 IP) and 111 strikeouts in 113 career relief appearances over three major-league seasons with San Diego (2016) and Miami (2018-19). His fastball in 2018 ranked third in average velocity (98.8) and topped out at 104.0 mph. Guerrero was traded by the Padres to the Marlins on July 29, 2016 with right-handers Andrew Cashner and Colin Rea in exchange for right-handers Carter Capps, Jarred Cosart and Luis Castillo and infielder Josh Naylor. He was an All-Star Futures Game selection in both 2014 with Class A Lake Elsinore and 2017 with Class AA Jacksonville and pitched for Colombia in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. A native of Bocachica, Colombia, Guerrero originally was signed by San Diego as a free agent on December 18, 2009. The White Sox 40-man roster increases to 37.