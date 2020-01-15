Yankees acquire 3B James Nelson from Miami Marlins

The New York Yankees announced today that they have acquired minor league 3B James Nelson and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins in exchange for LHP Stephen Tarpley. Nelson, 22, spent the entire 2019 season with Single-A Jupiter, batting .228 (98-for-429) with 36R, 13 doubles, 2 triples, 4HR and 36RBI

Nelson, 22, spent the entire 2019 season with Single-A Jupiter, batting .228 (98-for-429) with 36R, 13 doubles, 2 triples, 4HR and 36RBI in 121 games. Over four minor league seasons, the right-handed hitter has hit .259 (315-for-1,218) with 130R, 64 doubles, 5 triples, 14HR and 147RBI in 328 games, playing exclusively at third base.

The Rex, Ga., native was originally selected by the Marlins in the 15th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Cisco College.

Tarpley, 26, made 31 Major League appearances (one start) for the Yankees from 2018-19, going 1-0 with two saves and a 5.88 ERA (33.2IP, 22ER). The left-handed pitcher was acquired by the Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 30, 2016 as one of two players to be named later (also OF Tito Polo) in the trade that sent RHP Iván Nova to the Pirates on August 1, 2016. He was originally selected by Baltimore in the third round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft.

Tarpley was designated for assignment by the Yankees on January 11, 2020.