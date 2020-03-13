Statement from the New York Yankees

Yesterday Major League Baseball announced the suspension of spring training games and a delay of at least two weeks to the start of the 2020 regular season due to the national emergency created by the Coronavirus pandemic. The Yankees fully support this decision and will continue to proactively monitor current

Yesterday Major League Baseball announced the suspension of spring training games and a delay of at least two weeks to the start of the 2020 regular season due to the national emergency created by the Coronavirus pandemic. The Yankees fully support this decision and will continue to proactively monitor current events in conjunction with medical experts, government officials and Major League Baseball.

We recognize that our great fans have a variety of questions. However, given the unprecedented nature and fluidity of what is taking place, we appreciate your patience as we diligently work through the many aspects and details of this continually evolving situation.

When updated official information becomes available, the Yankees will communicate it to their fans promptly and through a variety of channels, including Twitter (@yankees) and on the www.yankees.com website.

We thank you for your understanding as we collectively navigate through this challenging time being faced by the worldwide community.