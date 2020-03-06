Yankees name RHP Deivi García and 1B Chris Gittens winners of the 2019 Kevin Lawn 'Pitcher Of The Year' And 'Player Of The Year' Awards

The New York Yankees announced today that right-handed pitcher Deivi García and first baseman Chris Gittens were named winners of the 2019 Kevin Lawn Award as the Yankees’ minor league “Pitcher of the Year” and “Player of the Year,” respectively. The two players will receive their awards prior to tonight's

The New York Yankees announced today that right-handed pitcher Deivi García and first baseman Chris Gittens were named winners of the 2019 Kevin Lawn Award as the Yankees’ minor league “Pitcher of the Year” and “Player of the Year,” respectively. The two players will receive their awards prior to tonight's Yankees game vs. the Baltimore Orioles at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The annual awards are dedicated to Kevin O’Brien Lawn—the son of longtime Yankees Vice President and Chief of Operations Jack Lawn—who passed away in 1999.

García, 20, combined to go 5-9 with a 4.28 ERA (111.1IP, 96H, 58R/53ER, 54BB, 165K, 10HR) in 26 games (21 starts) between Single-A Tampa, Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2019. His 13.34 K/9.0IP ratio ranked fourth among all minor league pitchers (min. 75.0IP) while his 165 strikeouts were the most in the Yankees organization. The 2019 Eastern League Mid-Season All-Star also started for the American League in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland, tossing a 1-2-3 first inning (1.0IP, 1K). He struck out a career-high 15 batters over six scoreless frames on June 18 vs. Richmond to earn Eastern League “Pitcher of the Week” honors. This offseason, García was tabbed by Baseball America as the Yankees’ No. 3 prospect and the No. 65 prospect in all of baseball, and was named the top prospect in the Yankees organization by MLB Pipeline. The youngest player in Yankees camp this spring, he was added to the 40-man roster on Nov. 20, 2019. The Bonao, D.R., native was originally signed by the club as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2015.

Gittens, 26, won the 2019 Eastern League Most Valuable Player Award after hitting .281/.393/.500 (112-for-398) with 58R, 16 doubles, 23HR, 77RBI and 71BB in 115 games for Double-A Trenton. An MiLB.com Organization All-Star and Eastern League Mid-Season and Postseason All-Star, he led all Yankees minor leaguers in RBI and tied for second in home runs while pacing the Eastern League in home runs, RBI and OPS (.893). The Sherman, Tex., native was originally selected by the Yankees in the 12th round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Grayson College (Tex.).

Each player will be presented with a trophy designed by C&C Awards, as well as a designer watch, courtesy of Betteridge Jewelers.

NEW YORK YANKEES KEVIN LAWN AWARD WINNERS

Player of the Year/Pitcher of the Year

2019: 1B Chris Gittens (TRE)/RHP Deivi García (TAM/TRE/SWB)

2018: INF Brandon Wagner (TAM/TRE)/RHP Michael King (TAM/TRE/SWB)

2017: 3B Miguel Andújar (TRE/SWB)/RHP Domingo Acevedo (TAM/TRE/SWB)

2016: OF Aaron Judge (SWB)/RHP Chance Adams (TAM/TRE)

2015: C Gary Sánchez (TRE/SWB)/RHP Luis Severino (TRE/SWB)

2014: INF Rob Refsnyder (TRE/SWB)/RHP Luis Severino (CHA/TAM/TRE)

2013: 1B Greg Bird (CHA)/RHP Shane Greene (TAM/TRE)

2012: OF Tyler Austin (GCL/CHA/TAM/TRE)/RHP Mark Montgomery (TAM/TRE)

2011: C Austin Romine (TRE/SWB)/RHP D. J. Mitchell (SWB)

2010: SS Eduardo Nuñez (SWB)/RHP David Phelps (TRE/SWB)

2009: C Austin Romine (TAM)/RHP Zach McAllister (TRE)

2008: OF Brett Gardner (SWB)/LHP Phil Coke (TRE/SWB)

2007: OF Austin Jackson (CHA/TAM/SWB)/RHP Ian Kennedy (TAM/TRE/SWB)

2006: 1B Cody Ehlers (TAM)/RHP Phil Hughes (TRE)

2005: OF Kevin Thompson (COL/TRE)/RHP Matt DeSalvo (TRE)

2004: 1B Andy Phillips (COL/TRE)/RHP Chien-Ming Wang (TRE/COL)

2003: C Dioner Navarro (TAM/TRE)/RHP Jorge DePaula (COL)

2002: 2B Andy Phillips (COL/NOR)/LHP Danny Borrell (NOR/TAM), RHP Jorge DePaula (NOR)

2001: OF Juan Rivera (COL/NOR), OF Marcus Thames (NOR)/LHP Brandon Claussen (NOR/TAM)

2000: 3B Scott Seabol (NOR)/LHP Randy Keisler (COL)

1999: 2B D’Angelo Jimenez (COL), 1B Nick Johnson (NOR)/LHP Ed Yarnall (COL)

1998: 1B Nick Johnson (TAM)/RHP Ryan Bradley (TAM/NOR/COL)

1997: 3B Mike Lowell (COL/NOR)/LHP Eric Milton (NOR/TAM)

1996: OF Ricky Ledee (COL/NOR)/RHP Jay Tessmer (TAM)

1995: SS Derek Jeter (COL)/RHP Matt Drews (TAM)

1994: SS Derek Jeter (TAM/ALB/COL)/LHP Andy Pettitte (COL/ALB)

1993: OF Billy Masse (COL)/LHP Ryan Karp (ALB/PRW/GBO)

1992: 1B J.T. Snow (COL)/RHP Sam Militello (COL)

1991: C Kiki Hernandez (GBO/PW), SS Dave Silvestri (ALB)/RHP Ed Martel (ALB/COL), RHP Sam Militello (PW/ALB)

1990: OF Hensley Meulens (COL)/RHP Dave Eiland (COL)

1989: 1B Hal Morris (COL)/LHP Steve Adkins (FTL/ALB)

1988: 1B Kevin Maas (PRW/ALB)/RHP Todd Malone (SAR)

1987: OF Darren Reed (COL)/RHP Dana Ridenour (FTL)

1986: 3B Chris Alvarez (FTL)/RHP Logan Easley (ALB)

1985: OF Dan Pasqua (COL)/RHP Brad Arnsberg (ALB)

1984: C/OF Scott Bradley (COL)/LHP Jim Deshaies (COL)

1983: OF Brian Dayett (COL)/RHP Jose Rijo (FTL/NSH)

1982: OF Matt Winters (GBO/NSH)/RHP Bob Tewksbury (FTL)

1981: 1B Don Mattingly (COL)/LHP Pete Filson (FTL/NSH)

1980: 1B Steve Balboni (NSH)/RHP Gene Nelson (FTL)