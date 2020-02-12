Yankees announce gate opening times and security procedures for 2020 team practices and Spring Training games at Steinbrenner Field

The Yankees today announced gate opening times and security protocols for team practice days and Grapefruit League games at Steinbrenner Field. Beginning Thurs, Feb. 13 through Thurs, Feb. 20, Steinbrenner Field will open for fans to watch Yankees practice in the main stadium. Steinbrenner Field gates will open to fans

The Yankees today announced gate opening times and security protocols for team practice days and Grapefruit League games at Steinbrenner Field.

Beginning Thurs, Feb. 13 through Thurs, Feb. 20, Steinbrenner Field will open for fans to watch Yankees practice in the main stadium. Steinbrenner Field gates will open to fans at 10:00 a.m., and the Stadium will remain open through the end of the workout. There is no charge for fans to attend practice days, and select concession stands will have food available for purchase. Fans should note that outdoor practices may be canceled due to inclement weather.

For all 2020 Spring Training games at Steinbrenner Field, all gates will open to fans with valid tickets beginning two hours prior to the scheduled first pitch. Gates are located in the main plaza in front of the stadium (home plate entrance) and by right field. The right field entrance may be accessed via a ramp from the main plaza as well as via the Dale Mabry Highway pedestrian overpass that connects to the Raymond James Stadium parking lots, which will open three hours prior to the scheduled game start time. For those who would like to utilize a wheelchair-accessible entrance or elevator, entry to the stadium can be found by the home plate entrance to the left of the Steinbrenner Field lobby.

Thanks to a special partnership with Mastercard®, fans who prefer to arrive as early as possible may enter Steinbrenner Field beginning 2 hours and 20 minutes prior to the first pitch by showing their valid tickets and a Mastercard®.

*Throughout the spring, fans attending home spring training Yankees games are strongly encouraged to arrive early and budget an appropriate amount of time for MLB-mandated metal detection screening upon entry. *

These procedures have been instituted as a result of Major League Baseball’s continuing work with the Department of Homeland Security to standardize security practices across the game. Prior to entering the stadium, fans will be required to undergo metal detection screening in addition to bag checks (details below).

Please note the following security protocols for the 2020 home spring schedule at Steinbrenner Field:

· All fans entering Steinbrenner Field will be subject to walk-through metal detectors and/or handheld metal detectors per Major League Baseball’s requirements for all spring training and regular season stadiums.

· Metal detection procedures are in addition to a bag check policy which prohibits the admission of bags larger than 16" x 16" x 8" into Steinbrenner Field and allows for the search of all bags prior to entry.

· Fans must remove all objects from their pockets — including but not limited to, cell phones, cameras, keys and other large metal items — prior to screening by metal detectors.

· Fans will not be required to remove shoes and belts unless specifically asked by a security officer.

· Parking lots will open three hours prior to every home game.

· Steinbrenner Field is a smoke- and tobacco-free stadium. This policy will be in place for all stadium events, including all Yankees spring training workouts and games, and all Tampa Tarpons games. The use of all tobacco products, including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes and vapor mechanisms, will be prohibited in all areas of the stadium. Additionally, the majority of the grounds around the stadium will also be designated smoke- and tobacco-free. Guests wishing to use tobacco products prior to entering Steinbrenner Field or after leaving Steinbrenner Field will be restricted to designated spaces on the grounds outside the facility.

· The use of derogatory or offensive language will not be permitted, and guests are encouraged to report its use to the nearest stadium staff member, security personnel or Guest Services staff member.

· Re-entry into the stadium on game days will not be permitted.

· Steinbrenner Field will not store any prohibited items, a list of which may be found at: www.gmsfield.com/prohibited-items-list. Fans taking public transportation to the game are asked to take special note.

Tickets for individual Yankees games at Steinbrenner Field are available at the Steinbrenner Field box office, online at www.gmsfield.com and www.yankees.com/spring. Fans with inquiries regarding single-game tickets, season tickets, group ticket availability and special event availability may call the box office directly at (813) 879-2244.