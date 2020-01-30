Rangers 20-game season-ticket plans for 2020 go on sale Feb. 3

ARLINGTON -- Texas Rangers 20-game season ticket plans for the 2020 season at the new Globe Life Field will go on sale next Monday, February 3 at 9:00 a.m. Fans can select from one of three set plans, MVP, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger with prices beginning at just $18.00

Fans can select from one of three set plans, MVP, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger with prices beginning at just $18.00 per game. The MVP plan includes the first scheduled regular season game ever at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels. For an additional $5.00 per ticket per game, a Fan’s Choice plan is available where fans can select their own 20 games, including the option for the regular season home opener on March 31. Plans are available in ten different seating categories in Globe Life Field.

Texas Rangers 20-game season ticket holders receive a number of great benefits, including post-season ticket benefits, discounts off the regular gate ticket prices, utilization of the Season Ticket Member Services Area, and the options to exchange tickets for other games.

Information on 20-game plans and all 2020 Texas Rangers season ticket packages is available at texasrangers.com or by calling 972-RANGERS.