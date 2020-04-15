Red Sox Foundation establishes Emergency Hardship Fund to support fans experiencing food insecurity in New England and Southwest Florida

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox Foundation today announced the creation of the Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund to help those who are experiencing food insecurity in New England and Southwest Florida as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We looked at so many issues facing families as a

“We looked at so many issues facing families as a result of this pandemic to determine how we could best help,” said Red Sox Foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser. “We found food insecurity to be the most pervasive in the communities where we operate and are hopeful this fund will help relieve some degree of worry and anxiety for families who are experiencing hardship during this unprecedented time.”

Those who need assistance may apply online at redsoxfoundation.org/hardship. Applicants who demonstrate financial hardship will be eligible to receive a $250 grocery vendor gift card, subject to available funds.

The Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund is being seeded with $300,000 by the Foundation, with additional support from Red Sox players and coaches, ownership, and other organizations. Those who are in a position to help sustain the fund through a philanthropic donation may contribute by visiting redsoxfoundation.org/hardship.

In addition to establishing and seeding the Emergency Hardship Fund, the Red Sox Foundation has made donations to COVID-19 charitable funds that have been established in the city and Commonwealth. Last month, the Foundation made a $250,000 donation to the City of Boston’s Resiliency Fund to help purchase Chrome books to aid Boston Public Schools students with distance learning, and more recently, a $100,000 donation to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund established by Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to help support essential front-line workers and other vulnerable communities.