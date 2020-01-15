Below is a transcript of Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry’s opening statement from today’s press conference: Since becoming stewards of the Boston Red Sox almost two decades ago, we – ownership, management, and all the men and women who work so hard to support everything that happens here on

Since becoming stewards of the Boston Red Sox almost two decades ago, we – ownership, management, and all the men and women who work so hard to support everything that happens here on a daily basis – we all have held this wonderful baseball club to a very high standard. Today, this week, is not any different. We must ensure to the best of our ability that everyone in our organization represents the club in a manner that deserves the support and respect of our fans.

Since joining the Red Sox, Alex Cora has been one of the many people we work with who has consistently put the organization ahead of their own interests. He did that yesterday as we discussed how to move forward.

We are here to answer your questions, but it would be inappropriate for any of us to comment on the ruling against another club. Regarding the ongoing investigation here in Boston, MLB is doing a thorough investigation, as thorough as the Houston investigation, and we believe that all pertinent facts will be ascertained. We would ask that everyone reserve judgement until MLB completes its investigation, and determines whether rules were violated.

I want to make it clear that we take very, very seriously any allegations made against members of our organization and we investigate them fully. In the ongoing case I can tell you that we are working with baseball to fullest extent possible.

I stated at the beginning that we have now been here for almost two decades. We’ve had tremendous success with incredibly challenging goals tough decisions that have often been difficult. But if I could give one insight into the people of this organization it is that virtually all of us see this organization as a family. That feeling was operating yesterday in making a tough decision. It operates throughout the organization daily and it is how we approach holding each other accountable and to the highest standards with the highest goals. We will continue to move forward in that manner with what continues to drive us all of us – that is the burning desire to host World Series in Boston.