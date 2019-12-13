Royals sign pitcher Jesse Hahn to one-year contract

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 13, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has signed right-handed pitcher Jesse Hahn to a one-year Major League contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Hahn, 30, returned to the Majors in 2019, after a two-plus year

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 13, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has signed right-handed pitcher Jesse Hahn to a one-year Major League contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Hahn, 30, returned to the Majors in 2019, after a two-plus year absence, recovering from a UCL repair procedure. He made his first appearance with Kansas City on September 5 vs. Detroit and pitched in six games out of the Royals’ bullpen. The right-hander was acquired by the club on January 29, 2018, in a four-player trade with the Oakland A’s. He’s pitched in parts of five Major League seasons with San Diego (2014), Oakland (2015-17) and KC (2019), going 18-21 with a 4.33 ERA (140 ER in 290.2 IP).

Following today’s transaction, the Royals have 38 players on their Major League reserve list.

