Texas Rangers agree to terms with RHP Nick Goody

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers tonight announced that right-handed pitcher Nick Goody has agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2020 season. No further terms were disclosed.

The club also announced that it did not tender 2020 contracts to right-handed pitchers Ian Gibaut and Wei-Chieh Huang prior to tonight’s 7:00 p.m. CST deadline, making them free agents.

Goody, who accepted an assignment to Texas and was added to the roster today after being acquired on release waivers claim from the Cleveland Indians on November 26, had been eligible for salary arbitration.

Goody, 28, was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on June 5 and was 3-2 with a 3.54 earned run average in 39 relief appearances with Cleveland the rest of the season. The right-hander went 0-1, 7.77 in 21 games at Columbus, posting a 1.69 ERA (2 EE/10.2 IP) in his final eight appearances with the Clippers.

Goody is 4-6, 3.81 in 141 career relief appearances with the Yankees (2015-16) and Indians (2017-19). He pitched in just 12 games with Cleveland in 2018 before undergoing right elbow debridement surgery on August 31.

Gibaut was acquired from Tampa Bay on July 28, 2019 and was 1-1, 5.11 in in nine outings with Texas this past season. Huang, who was acquired from Arizona on July 31, 2018, had a 3.18 ERA in four appearances in his first Major League action with Texas in 2019.

The Rangers tendered 2020 contracts to the 29 other unsigned players on its Major League roster prior to tonight’s deadline.

Earlier today, the Rangers acquired right-handed pitcher Jimmy Herget on a waiver claim from the Cincinnati Reds and designated left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs for assignment.

With Monday’s transactions, the Rangers’ Major League roster is at 38 players.