The Stadium Tour: Fastest Sell Out in Miller Park History
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers and FPC Live are proud to announce that the Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts show has broken the record for the fastest sellout in Miller Park’s history.
Produced by Live Nation and FPC, the concert is part of a 22-stop stadium tour visiting the country’s most iconic stadiums, where each band will bring their electrifying stage show while promising to perform their stadium-sized anthems. For further information, visit brewers.com/rock or livenation.com.
