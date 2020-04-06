Tigers Statements on the Passing of Al Kaline

Club Statement from the Detroit Tigers It’s with a heavy heart that the Detroit Tigers confirm Al Kaline has passed away at the age of 85. One of the most distinguished and decorated players in the history of baseball, “Mr. Tiger” was one of the greatest to ever wear the

It’s with a heavy heart that the Detroit Tigers confirm Al Kaline has passed away at the age of 85. One of the most distinguished and decorated players in the history of baseball, “Mr. Tiger” was one of the greatest to ever wear the Olde English ‘D’. The Hall of Famer has been a pillar of our organization for 67 years, beginning with his Major League debut in 1953 and continuing to present in his duties as Special Assistant to the General Manager. Our thoughts are with Mr. Kaline’s wife, Louise, and family now, and forever.

Statement from Detroit Tigers Chairman and CEO, Christopher Ilitch

Baseball lost a titan today. Anyone who knew Al Kaline would describe his gentle soul and passion for baseball as an unbelievably powerful combination, making him one of the most respected players in Major League Baseball history. My mother, father and I cherished the special relationship we had with Al Kaline, who was a trusted advisor and dear friend for many years.

His dedication to Detroit was unparalleled and he was affectionately known as ‘Mr. Tiger’. His positive contributions to the sport will forever be realized by baseball fans everywhere. The impact of his life is wide-reaching, and he will be greatly missed by millions in Detroit, the state of Michigan and across the baseball community. On behalf of everyone in the Tigers organization and the Ilitch family, we extend our deepest condolences to Al’s wife, Louise, and the entire Kaline family.

Statement from Detroit Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager, Al Avila

This is an exceptionally sad day for all of us in the Detroit Tigers family. Al Kaline was a giant in this industry, a man of great humility, and has been a friend to me and many in this community for decades. I was blessed to sit next to him during nearly every home game at Comerica Park, and I hold close our bond that has been created over nearly two decades of working together. My family’s thoughts and prayers are with Louise, and the Kaline family.