Twins acquire Kenta Maeda, Jair Camargo and cash in trade with Los Angeles-NL

Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN – The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda, catcher Jair Camargo and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Brusdar Graterol, outfielder Luke Raley and a Competitive Balance B Pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

Maeda, 31, appeared in 37 games (26 starts) for the Dodgers last season, going 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA (153.2 IP, 69 ER), 51 walks, 169 strikeouts, a .202 opponent batting average and a 1.07 WHIP. Since his debut in 2016 through last season, Maeda ranked fifth among qualifying National League pitchers for opponent batting average (.227), sixth for strikeouts per 9.0 innings (9.79) and fewest hits allowed per 9.0 innings (7.64), eighth for fewest baserunners allowed per 9.0 innings (10.70) and WHIP (1.15), and tied for eighth in wins (47).

The Osaka, Japan native was originally signed by Los Angeles as a free agent in January of 2016 and has pitched parts of four seasons with the Dodgers, going 47-35 with a 3.87 ERA (589.0 IP, 253 ER), 178 walks and 641 strikeouts in 137 games (103 starts). He has pitched in each of the last four postseasons, going 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA (32.2 IP, 12 ER), 12 walks, 39 strikeouts and a .216 opponent batting average in 24 appearances (3 starts).

Camargo, 20, played in 79 games for Single-A Great Lakes last season, hitting .236 (67-for-284) with 18 doubles, four home runs, 41 RBI, 38 runs scored, 21 walks and a .301 on-base percentage. The Barranquilla, Colombia native was originally signed by the Dodgers in July of 2015 and has played 189 career minor league games in their organization, hitting .250 (166-for-665) with 38 doubles, 11 home runs, 95 RBI and a .300 on-base percentage.

Graterol, 21, appeared in 10 games for the Twins last season, going 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA (9.2 IP, 5 ER), two walks and 10 strikeouts in 10 games. He was originally signed by Minnesota as a free agent in August of 2014 from Calabozo, Venezuela.

Raley, 25, missed most of last season with a left ankle strain and played in just 33 games for Triple-A Rochester, hitting .302 (38-for-126) with six doubles, seven home runs and 21 RBI. He was originally acquired by the Twins from the Dodgers in a trade for Brian Dozier in July of 2018.