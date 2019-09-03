One World Trade Center to light spire Thursday night in recognition of 10th annual New Era Pinstripe Bowl

The spire atop One World Trade Center will be lit Thursday night, Dec. 26, in alternating Michigan State green and Wake Forest gold -- in recognition of the participating teams in this year’s 10th annual New Era Pinstripe Bowl. The matchup will be held Friday, Dec. 27 at 3:20 p.m.

The matchup will be held Friday, Dec. 27 at 3:20 p.m. ET, featuring Michigan State University from the Big Ten Conference and Wake Forest University from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN and broadcast by ESPN Radio.

Known as “New York’s Bowl Game,” the Pinstripe Bowl takes place annually at world-renowned Yankee Stadium. Visit www.pinstripebowl.com, the official website of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, for additional details and tickets. For up-to-the-moment information regarding the game, fans are also encouraged to follow the Bowl game’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts -- @PinstripeBowl.