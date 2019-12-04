Modern Era ballot: Weighing each HOF case

The nine players on the 2020 Modern Baseball Era ballot will have their Hall of Fame fates decided on Sunday, when a 16-member electorate votes on this year's candidates at the Winter Meetings. All nine -- Dwight Evans, Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Thurman Munson, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker,

The nine players on the 2020 Modern Baseball Era ballot will have their Hall of Fame fates decided on Sunday, when a 16-member electorate votes on this year's candidates at the Winter Meetings.

All nine -- Dwight Evans, Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Thurman Munson, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Ted Simmons and Lou Whitaker -- merit serious Cooperstown consideration.

Here are the Hall of Fame cases for each of them:

Dwight Evans

The Red Sox star was the most productive right fielder and one of the best offensive players of the 1980s, and he had the defense to match. Can he join his Hall of Fame teammates without some of their round numbers and All-Star accolades? More >

Steve Garvey

Garvey piled up the awards during his 19-year career, including a National League MVP Award trophy, but he was never a league leader in some of the main offensive categories and fell short of some classic Hall of Fame benchmarks. That makes the Dodgers great one of the most polarizing Cooperstown cases. More >

Tommy John

John's MLB legacy extends far beyond his statistics. The most famous medical procedure in sports bears his name. He's a baseball pioneer, but is his imprint on baseball history enough to make him a Hall of Famer? More >

Don Mattingly

Donnie Baseball had an extended run with the Yankees as arguably baseball's best player, racking up Silver Slugger Awards, Gold Glove Awards and an MVP trophy. But his back injury and lack of a World Series title hurt his Hall of Fame case. More >

Thurman Munson

Munson looked like he might be on the way to a Hall of Fame career before his tragic death in a plane crash in 1979. The Yankees catcher was a Rookie of the Year, MVP, World Series champion and more. More >

Dale Murphy

Are Murphy's back-to-back MVP Awards the mark of a Hall of Famer? The Braves great had a brilliant peak in the mid-1980s, but his decline in the years following is a knock against him. More >

Dave Parker

The Cobra was a two-way force in right field and collected tons of hardware in his prime -- an MVP trophy, All-Star nods, Gold Gloves, Silver Sluggers, batting titles and World Series rings. Parker was a Pirates and Reds great, but was he great for long enough? More >

Ted Simmons

Few catchers in baseball history can match Simmons' offensive production, and those who do are in Cooperstown. The thing is, several of those played in the same era as Simmons, so the longtime Cardinals star was often overshadowed by his peers. More >

Lou Whitaker

Whitaker's longevity at second base was matched only by Hall of Famers, and the advanced stats place the career Tiger as one of the best at his position. His peak might not rise to the elite levels you would expect from a Hall of Famer, though. More >