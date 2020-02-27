Here are the new 2020 Top 30 Prospects lists

Now that Spring Training is underway, there's one more piece of business to take care of before it truly feels like baseball season -- the unveiling of each team's 2020 preseason Top 30 Prospects list. The annual launch is always exciting, and this year's is even more so, as the

Now that Spring Training is underway, there's one more piece of business to take care of before it truly feels like baseball season -- the unveiling of each team's 2020 preseason Top 30 Prospects list.

The annual launch is always exciting, and this year's is even more so, as the lists are packaged in a brand-new layout with several new features and more stats and information than ever. And Spring Training is the perfect time to release the lists as fans can get an immediate up-close look at many of the prospects in Major League camp.

We'll roll out the lists -- a division per day -- according to the schedule below, followed by our ranking of the farm systems on Friday, March 6:

Thu., Feb. 27: AL East

Fri., Feb. 28: AL Central

Mon., March 2: AL West

Tue., March 3: NL East

Wed., March 4: NL Central

Thu., March 5: NL West

Here's a look at each team:

American League East

Blue Jays

After ushering in a plethora of young talent to the Majors last year, it would be difficult for the Blue Jays to graduate nearly as many players from this year’s preseason Top 30 list before the season comes to a close, but the names remaining have plenty of clout in their own right. More »

1) Nate Pearson, RHP

2) Jordan Groshans, SS

3) Simeon Woods Richardson, RHP

Complete Top 30 list »

Orioles

While the 2019 season at the big league level didn’t provide much in the way of progress for the Orioles -- they recorded their second straight 100-loss season -- the rebuilding effort is moving very much in a positive direction. More »

1) Adley Rutschman, C

2) Grayson Rodriguez, RHP

3) DL Hall, LHP

Complete Top 30 list »

Rays

For a second straight year, teenage wunderkind Wander Franco, MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 overall prospect, headlines a Rays Top 30 list that is teeming with athletic, high-upside prospects at premium positions as well as on the mound. The switch-hitting shortstop is one of eight homegrown players ranked inside the Top 10, and, overall, there are 22 players on this year’s Rays Top 30 list who entered the system via the Draft or international market. More »

1) Wander Franco, SS

2) Brendan McKay, LHP/DH

3) Vidal Brujan, SS/2B

Complete Top 30 list »

Red Sox

New Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the difficult decision to trade Mookie Betts (a year before he is set to become a free agent) along with World Series hero David Price to the Dodgers in February. That trade netted the Red Sox their best overall prospect in middle infielder Jeter Downs and their top catching prospect in Connor Wong. Third baseman Bobby Dalbec and right-handers Bryan Mata and Tanner Houck could find roles in Boston this year, but most of the organization's best prospects are at least a couple of years away. More »

1) Jeter Downs, 2B/SS

2) Triston Casas, 1B

3) Bobby Dalbec, 3B/1B

Complete Top 30 list »

Yankees

The Yankees have the cash to land any free agent they covet -- here's looking at you, Gerrit Cole -- but their ability to sign and develop young talent has contributed significantly to their back-to-back 100-win seasons. Promotions and trades have thinned out New York's farm system since MLB Pipeline ranked it as baseball's second best in the spring of 2017. Right-handers Clarke Schmidt, Deivi Garcia and Michael King could provide reinforcements for an aging rotation this season, but the majority of the Yankees' most intriguing prospects need at least a couple of years more of development time. More »

1) Jasson Dominguez, OF

2) Clarke Schmidt, RHP

3) Deivi Garcia, RHP

Complete Top 30 list »