Here are the AL West's top corner infield pairs
MLB.com continues to take a position-by-position look at the teams in the American League West. This week, it's corner infielders. The best: Athletics It’s no coincidence that the A’s successful run of back-to-back 97-win seasons began as soon as Matt Chapman and Matt Olson commenced their first full big league
MLB.com continues to take a position-by-position look at the teams in the American League West. This week, it's corner infielders.
The best: Athletics
It’s no coincidence that the A’s successful run of back-to-back 97-win seasons began as soon as
Chapman and Olson have been at the forefront of Oakland's recent surge -- one that has them knocking on the door of AL West supremacy. The two Matts are establishing themselves as pillars of the franchise by locking down the corner infield spots, with Chapman’s dazzling wizard-like saves at the hot corner and Olson’s ability to pick everything that came his way leading to each player earning their second consecutive Gold Glove Award at their respective positions last season. However, defense only tells half the story.
Chapman added to his two Gold and Platinum Glove Awards by earning his first All-Star selection in 2019, finishing the year batting .249 with 36 homers and 91 RBIs, joining Sal Bando (1969) and Eric Chavez (2001, '02) as just the third A’s third baseman to reach 30 home runs in a season.
In a year in which he missed virtually the first month of the season due to hand surgery, Olson still managed to put up monster numbers. The left-handed-hitting first baseman slugged a career-high 36 homers, tying Chapman for the team lead, while also driving in 91 runs and slashing .267/.351/.545 over 127 games. His 134 wRC+ and 3.9 fWAR were second to Carlos Santana among AL first basemen.
When it comes to the AL West, there’s no better duo than the cornerstones of the A’s franchise who lock down the corner infield spots.
The rest (in alphabetical order):
Angels
The Angels are set to feature plenty of star power at the corner infield spots. Newcomer
Astros
The Astros got terrific production at the corners in 2019 behind All-Star third baseman
Mariners
Seattle expects to go with opposite ends of the experience spectrum at the corners, with its longest-tenured veteran,
White, the Mariners’ first-round Draft pick in 2017, has yet to play above the Double-A level. But the 23-year-old defensive standout signed a guaranteed six-year, $24 million deal in November and will be given every opportunity to win the starting job this spring, with
Rangers
First base remains the great unknown for the Rangers this winter. Left-handed hitter
If the Rangers don’t land Castellanos, then Guzmán could be their guy, although
Martin Gallegos covers the A's for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @MartinJGallegos.