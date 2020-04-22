MLB suspends Cora through '20 postseason

BOSTON -- After weeks of uncertainty, Alex Cora now knows that he will be eligible to manage again in 2021. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Wednesday that Cora “will be suspended through the conclusion of the 2020 postseason for his conduct as bench coach for the Houston Astros in 2017.”

Cora managed the Red Sox to a World Series championship his first season at the helm in 2018.

The Red Sox and Cora decided it was best to mutually part ways in January due to the manager’s heavy involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing operation.

When the results of the Astros sign-stealing investigation were announced on Jan. 13, Manfred said at the time he was withholding discipline on Cora until he completed his sign-stealing investigation into the 2018 Red Sox.

Manfred issued results of that investigation on Wednesday and didn’t find Cora had committed any wrongdoing with Boston.

Instead, J.T. Watkins, the Red Sox video system operator, was suspended for the 2020 season and is prohibited from serving as replay room operator in 2021. Boston was also docked a second-round Draft selection in 2020.

“I do not find that then-manager Alex Cora, the Red Sox coaching staff, the Red Sox front office, or most of the players on the 2018 Red Sox knew or should have known that Watkins was utilizing in-game video to update the information that he had learned from his pregame analysis,” wrote Manfred. “Communication of these violations was episodic and isolated to Watkins and a limited number of Red Sox players only.”

Manfred also added: “While I will not impose additional discipline on Cora as a result of the conduct engaged in by Watkins (because I do not find that he was aware of it), I do note that Cora did not effectively communicate to Red Sox players the sign-stealing rules that were in place for the 2018 season.”

Following a three-week search to replace Cora, the Red Sox named Ron Roenicke their interim manager on Feb. 11. Roenicke, 63, served as Cora’s bench coach the last two seasons.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom indicated multiple times that the interim tag would be lifted from Roenicke’s title once the investigation was completed, and a source confirmed to MLB.com that the tag has now been removed.

