FAQ: How coronavirus impacts A's, MLB

MESA, Ariz. -- Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that it was canceling remaining Spring Training games and delaying the start of the regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. The A’s, whose last two Cactus League games were canceled

MESA, Ariz. -- Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that it was canceling remaining Spring Training games and delaying the start of the regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The A’s, whose last two Cactus League games were canceled due to weather, have not made an official statement beyond the one offered by MLB. Over the next few days, they are expected to divulge more information regarding plans for their players and ticket refunds for fans.

• Opening Day delayed at least 2 weeks; Spring Training games cancelled

The A's were scheduled to open the season at the Oakland Coliseum with a four-game series vs. the Twins March 26-29, followed by a three-game series against the Astros March 30-April 1.

For now, here is what we know:

When will the season start?

There is no official start date for the regular season at this time. What we do know is that the start of the season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release sent by MLB, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What’s going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 1 p.m. PT on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifying games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of its regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

How might this affect the A’s once play resumes?

The delayed start to the season provides more time to rehab for injured players like A.J. Puk and Stephen Piscotty. After getting shut down with a left shoulder strain for about five days last week, Puk’s initial best-case scenario was to make the Opening Day roster as a reliever with the original start to the regular season not enough time for the left-hander to get stretched back out for a starting role. Piscotty, who is currently shut down from all baseball activities with an oblique/rib cage strain that has kept him out of Cactus League action, could now miss fewer games in the regular season than the A’s were anticipating.

Martin Gallegos covers the A's for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @MartinJGallegos.