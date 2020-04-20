Here are 10 fun Astros games to watch right now

While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings. Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and ‘19. This

This dive into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.

There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you might have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics, and much more. There's also a large collection of classic games available on YouTube.

To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons' worth of baseball, we’ve curated the top 10 games for each of the 30 teams. Here is a recommended viewing guide for the Astros.

Sept. 1, 2019: Astros 2, Blue Jays 0

Justin Verlander threw his third career no-hitter by allowing one walk and striking out 14 Blue Jays for his second no-no in Toronto. Rookie Abraham Toro, a native of Canada, hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to break a scoreless tie.

Sept. 22, 2019: Astros 13, Angels 5

Verlander won his 20th game and George Springer clobbered homers in each of his first three at-bats -- in a span of four innings -- to lead the Astros past the Angels at Minute Maid Park. The win clinched the Astros’ third consecutive American League West title.

May 4, 2018: Astros 8, D-backs 0

Gerrit Cole pitched one of the most dominant games in Astros history by striking out a career-high 16 batters while giving up only a fifth-inning double for his first career shutout and first career one-hitter. That gave him 77 strikeouts in his first seven starts with the Astros, a Major League record for a pitcher in his first seven starts with a new team.

Aug. 6, 2018: Astros 3, Giants 1

Down to their final out in the top of the ninth, the Astros pulled out an unlikely win when Marwin Gonzalez slugged a three-run homer off Giants left-hander Will Smith into the left-field seats for a stunning comeback. The homer made a winner out of Roberto Osuna in his first game since being acquired from Toronto.

Aug. 10, 2019: Astros 23, Orioles 2

Rookie Yordan Alvarez clubbed three homers in a record rout of the O’s in Baltimore. The Astros set a franchise record for most runs in a game, most extra-base hits in a game (13) and tied the franchise record for most hits in a game (25).

May 16, 2018: Astros 2, Angels 0

On a night in which he notched his 2,500th career strikeout, Verlander threw a 118-pitch five-hit shutout in Anaheim, lowering his ERA to 1.05 after 10 starts. Verlander completed the ninth inning for his eighth career shutout and his first since 2015.

Aug. 3, 2019: Astros 9, Mariners 0

In his first start since being acquired from the Blue Jays, Aaron Sanchez threw six no-hit innings and then watched Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski add one no-hit inning each. It was the second combined no-hitter in Astros history, and 12th overall by the club.

Sept. 5, 2019: Astros 11, Mariners 9

After starting pitcher Wade Miley didn’t record an out while facing six hitters to help drop the Astros into a 7-0 hole, Houston rallied to win in 13 innings at Minute Maid Park. Michael Brantley’s walk-off two-run homer sent the Astros to their biggest come-from-behind victory in more than 25 years.

May 7, 2018: Astros 16, A's 2

Springer spearheaded the Astros' biggest offensive outburst of the season, tying a franchise record by going 6-for-6, including a three-run homer, to back a strong outing from starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel. Springer, whose batting average jumped to .292 from .264, joined Hall of Famer Joe Morgan as the only Astros players to have six hits in a game.

Sept. 21, 2018: Astros 11, Angels 3

Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam and a two-run home run while driving in seven runs to lead the Astros to a playoff spot for the third time in four years. Gurriel's first-inning grand slam provided all the runs Cole, who struck out 12, would need.

And here are some other games from around the league you might like:

Aug. 17, 2019: Brewers 15, Nationals 14

Christian Yelich homered -- No. 40 -- as part of a three-homer, four-run ninth inning for a 12-11 Brewers lead, only to see the Nationals come back to tie it up against Josh Hader. Yelich homered again in the 13th for a 13-12 lead, only to see the Nats come back again. Finally, in the 14th, the Brewers scored twice and this time held off another Nats surge.

June 27, 2019: Dodgers 12, Rockies 8

The Dodgers overcame a shaky Coors Field start from Walker Buehler (seven runs) with a six-homer onslaught -- two by Max Muncy -- for their 12th consecutive win over Colorado.

July 25, 2019: Orioles 10, Angels 8

The Orioles and Angels had been engaged in a marathon, 6-hour, 16-inning, back-and-forth affair when things went from simply weird to historic. That's because of who closed the game -- outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, who recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the 16th throwing nothing but mid-50 mph floaters to record the first save by a position player in MLB history.

June 23, 2019: Pirates 11, Padres 10

Former manager Clint Hurdle called this “one of the best wins that I’ve watched in nine years here,” and it was a wild one. Down three in the ninth against a closer who hadn’t blown a save all season, the Pirates rallied to force extra innings. Down three again in the 11th, they battled back -- and then all of a sudden rookie shortstop Kevin Newman was at the plate, working a walk-off walk to cap the Bucs’ fourth straight win.

Brian McTaggart has covered the Astros since 2004, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow @brianmctaggart on Twitter.