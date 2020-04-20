Here are 10 fun Crew games to watch right now

While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings. Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and ‘19. This

This dive into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.

There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you might have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics, and much more. There's also a large collection of classic games available on YouTube.

To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons worth of baseball, we’ve curated the top 10 games for each of the 30 teams. Here is a recommended viewing guide for the Brewers.

10. May 4, 2019, vs. Mets

In the longest game in Miller Park history, the Brewers tallied only 11 hits in 18 innings -- and Ryan Braun had six of them, including a walk-off single.

9. Sept. 7, 2019, vs. Cubs

Christian Yelich joined the 40/30 club and hit a walk-off double in what Brewers manager Craig Counsell called the finest game he has ever seen Yelich play. It was three days before Yelich injured his right knee.

8. Aug. 17, 2019, at Nationals

The Brewers' game of the year in 2019 was a D.C. marathon in which Yelich hit homer Nos. 40-41 as the Brewers battled the Nationals for 14 innings.

7. March 28, 2019, vs. Cardinals

Lorenzo Cain finally won a Gold Glove Award in 2019, and this was the game that launched his candidacy. In a stunning finish, Cain robbed a homer to seal an Opening Day win.

6. Sept. 25, 2019, at Reds

The Brewers’ latest September surge reached its crescendo in the first inning at Great American Ball Park, when Braun's first-inning grand slam started a rout that clinched a postseason spot for the second straight year.

5. May 13, 2018, at Rockies

On Mother's Day, with mom in the stands watching him pitch professionally for the first time ever, Freddy Peralta set a Brewers rookie record for strikeouts in an emotional win at Coors Field.

4. Sept. 17, 2018, vs. Reds

For the second time in less than three weeks, Yelich hit for the cycle against Cincinnati. He became the first player in history to hit for the cycle twice against the same team in the same season, and it came amid a historic sprint to the finish that made Yelich the runaway National League MVP Award winner.

3. Sept. 15, 2019, at Cardinals

Braun's go-ahead grand slam with two outs and two strikes in the ninth gave the Brewers their signature victory of the post-Yelich-injury surge to the postseason.

2. Sept. 26, 2018, at Cardinals

A Cardinals baserunner slipped around third base, and the Brewers slipped back into the postseason for the first time since 2011.

1. Oct. 1, 2018, at Cubs

The Brewers’ 50-year history features some memorable regular-season finales, from 1982 to 2008 to '18, when it took a Game 163 at Wrigley Field to settle the NL Central.

And here are some other games from around the league you might like:

June 27, 2019: Dodgers 12, Rockies 8

The Dodgers overcame a shaky Coors Field start from Walker Buehler (seven runs) with a six-homer onslaught -- two by Max Muncy -- for their 12th consecutive win over Colorado.

July 25, 2019: Orioles 10, Angels 8

The Orioles and Angels had been engaged in a marathon, 6-hour, 16-inning, back-and-forth affair when things went from simply weird to historic. That's because of who closed the game -- outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, who recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the 16th throwing nothing but mid-50 mph floaters to record the first save by a position player in MLB history.

July 12, 2019: Rangers 9, Astros 8

The Rangers scored five runs in the last three innings to erase the Astros' 8-4 lead. The Rangers hit five home runs in this game, including three off Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

June 23, 2019: Pirates 11, Padres 10

Former manager Clint Hurdle called this “one of the best wins that I’ve watched in nine years here,” and it was a wild one. Down three in the ninth against a closer who hadn’t blown a save all season, the Pirates rallied to force extra innings. Down three again in the 11th, they battled back -- and then all of a sudden rookie shortstop Kevin Newman was at the plate, working a walk-off walk to cap the Bucs’ fourth straight win.

