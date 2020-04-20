Here are 10 Mariners games to watch right now

While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings. Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and ‘19. This

Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and ‘19.

This dive into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.

There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you might have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics, and much more. There's also a large collection of classic games available on YouTube.

To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons worth of baseball, we’ve curated the top 10 games for each of the 30 teams. Here is a recommended viewing guide for the Mariners.

May 8, 2018: Mariners 5, Blue Jays 0

James Paxton threw the sixth no-hitter in franchise history, and he did it in his native Canada in a win at Rogers Centre. The Big Maple needed just 99 pitches, and he was even hitting 99 mph toward the end of the game. He got some help from his friends with several nice defensive plays along the way.

March 21, 2019: Mariners 5, A’s 4

Ichiro Suzuki’s final game played out in front of a sold-out Tokyo Dome crowd as his amazing career came to a full-circle conclusion back in his home country. The game also might have set a record for hugs and tears. His teammates, including Yusei Kikuchi in his MLB debut, came through in a 12-inning win to sweep the two-game Opening Series.

Sept. 26, 2019: A’s 3, Mariners 1

Félix Hernández bid Mariners fans -- and a huge King’s Court -- goodbye with a throwback performance at T-Mobile Park. The longtime face of the franchise shook off an injury-plagued season and dug deep one last time to keep his club in the game for 5 1/3 innings before an emotional farewell in a loss to Oakland.

Aug. 12, 2018: Mariners 4, Astros 3

The Mariners pulled off a four-game series sweep of the American League West-leading Astros at Minute Maid Park, and they moved within four games of the division lead in perhaps their best victory of the season. Ryon Healy tied the game in the ninth on a solo home run, and Mitch Haniger won it in the 10th with an RBI double. Closer Edwin Díaz capped an incredible series with his fourth straight save after phoning the dugout to let manager Scott Servais know he was available on a night he wasn’t supposed to pitch.

Sept. 9, 2018: Mariners 3, Yankees 2

If you want to see Haniger at his absolute best, the All-Star right fielder nearly single-handedly engineered a dramatic win over the Bronx Bombers. First he manufactured the go-ahead run in the eighth with two impressive slides -- at second base and home plate -- and then made a spectacular diving catch in right field for the final out as Díaz notched his MLB-leading 54th save of the season.

July 19, 2019: Mariners 10, Angels 0

Just 12 days before being dealt to the D-backs at the Trade Deadline, Mike Leake carried a perfect game into the ninth inning and wound up beating the Halos on a one-hitter. Daniel Vogelbach ripped a pair of three-run homers in the win.

Aug. 9, 2018: Mariners 8, Astros 6

Don't miss the first inning. The Mariners became the first team in the Live Ball Era (since 1920) to open a game with a reverse cycle -- a home run by Haniger, a triple by Denard Span, a double by Jean Segura and a single by Nelson Cruz. Most impressively, they did it off Astros ace Justin Verlander en route to a win in Houston.

Sept. 15, 2019: Mariners 11, White Sox 10

The impressive introduction of Kyle Lewis continued with the rookie outfielder launching his fourth home run in his first six games, a franchise record. This big fly helped the Mariners rally for their biggest comeback win of the season, coming from five down in the final two frames for a walk-off win.

May 5, 2018: Mariners 9, Angels 8

If you like see-saw games, this is the one for you. Seattle and Los Angeles combined for 16 runs from the sixth inning on before Healy’s walk-off double in the 11th capped a wild win at T-Mobile Park.

April 8, 2019: Mariners 13, Royals 5

The Mariners opened the 2019 season by homering in an MLB-record 20 straight games. One of their big-bash days came in a win at Kauffman Stadium, where they homered five times, including two by Edwin Encarnación in the same inning. Encarnación's parrot was flying high as the veteran slugger became just the fifth player to pull that feat off twice in his career.

And here are some other games from around the league you might like:

Aug. 17, 2019: Brewers 15, Nationals 14

Christian Yelich homered -- No. 40 -- as part of a three-homer, four-run ninth inning for a 12-11 Brewers lead, only to see the Nationals come back to tie it up against Josh Hader. Yelich homered again in the 13th for a 13-12 lead, only to see the Nats come back again. Finally, in the 14th, the Brewers scored twice and this time held off another Nats surge.

June 27, 2019: Dodgers 12, Rockies 8

The Dodgers overcame a shaky Coors Field start from Walker Buehler (seven runs) with a six-homer onslaught -- two by Max Muncy -- for their 12th consecutive win over Colorado.

July 25, 2019: Orioles 10, Angels 8

The Orioles and Angels had been engaged in a marathon, 6-hour, 16-inning, back-and-forth affair when things went from simply weird to historic. That's because of who closed the game -- outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, who recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the 16th throwing nothing but mid-50 mph floaters to record the first save by a position player in MLB history.

July 12, 2019: Rangers 9, Astros 8

The Rangers scored five runs in the last three innings to erase the Astros' 8-4 lead. The Rangers hit five home runs in this game, including three off Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

June 23, 2019: Pirates 11, Padres 10

Former manager Clint Hurdle called this “one of the best wins that I’ve watched in nine years here,” and it was a wild one. Down three in the ninth against a closer who hadn’t blown a save all season, the Pirates rallied to force extra innings. Down three again in the 11th, they battled back -- and then all of a sudden rookie shortstop Kevin Newman was at the plate, working a walk-off walk to cap the Bucs’ fourth straight win.

