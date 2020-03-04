The best, weirdest and silliest pictures from Photo Day

It may not seem as important as the World Series or Opening Day, but Photo Day has to be one of the most stressful days to be a baseball player. After all, you've just arrived to Spring Training (and may need to drop a few pounds before the season starts)

It may not seem as important as the World Series or Opening Day, but Photo Day has to be one of the most stressful days to be a baseball player. After all, you've just arrived to Spring Training (and may need to drop a few pounds before the season starts) and the picture you take that day is going to follow you for the next six months.

This isn't simply a yearbook photo or something you'll get printed out in wallet-sized prints for your parents (although, actually, do players do that?), these are the photos that will be used on giant scoreboards every time you come to bat. These are the photos that come up on your player profile pages and are the first thing to pop up in a Google image search. Quite frankly: These are the photos that will define a player for a year. That's ... quite a lot of pressure.

So, once again, as we've done time and time before, we put together our favorite snapshots from this year's set. They could be the silliest, the most awkward, or simply a cool photo. Your job? Simply upvote the ones you like more, following whatever aesthetic guide that you wish. To Photo Day!