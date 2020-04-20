Here are 10 fun Nats games to watch right now

While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings. Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and '19. This

Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and '19.

This dip into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.

There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you might have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics and much more. There's also a large collection of classic games available on YouTube.

To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons' worth of baseball, MLB.com has curated the top games for each of the 30 teams. Here is a recommended-viewing guide for Nationals fans:

Sept. 24, 2019 vs. Phillies (Game 2): Playoff bound (Guess what happens next)

After beginning the season 19-31, the Nationals were playoff-bound. With a sweep of the Phillies, they clinched a Wild Card berth, kick-starting their World Series run.

Sept. 3, 2019 vs. Mets: The comeback of a lifetime

Trailing 10-4 in the bottom of the ninth, the Nationals staged the largest ninth-inning comeback in franchise history. Kurt Suzuki clinched the win with a walk-off home run.

May 15, 2018 vs. Yankees: Oh, hello, Soto

World, meet Juan Soto . The emerging star homered in his first big league game, giving the first glimpse into his power. (Note: This is considered Soto’s unofficial debut, as it was the continuation of a suspended game. He also homered in his second official game, after his initial debut, on May 21 against the Padres.)

June 19, 2019 vs. Phillies (Game 2): Blue eye, brown eye ... black eye? Oh my

Think a fractured nose and a black eye from a bunting accident could slow down Max Scherzer ? No way -- he pitched seven shutout innings.

June 9, 2019 at Padres: Homer déjà vu, homer déjà vu, homer déjà vu...

Why stop at one home run when you can have four in a row? The Nationals got back-to-back-to-back-to-back solo homers from Howie Kendrick , Trea Turner , Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon .

July 18, 2019 at Braves: Strasburg dazzles, dances

What can get Stephen Strasburg to do a dugout dance? Try striking out seven, homering, recording three hits and driving in five runs.

May 11, 2019 at Dodgers: Gerardo Parra, enter stage left

Gerardo Parra was a key piece to the Nationals World Series title. Before there was “Baby Shark,” his first hit as a member of the Nationals was a two-out, two-strike grand slam.

July 23, 2019 vs. Rockies: Trea's second career cycle

Turner put his offensive versatility on display by hitting for the cycle for the second time in his career. He also became the fourth player in Nationals history to accomplish that feat.

July 31, 2018 vs. Mets: Meet the dismantled Mets

The scoreboard gave reason to do a double take. In a staggering 25-4 win, the Nats set a franchise record in runs and in hits (26).

Aug. 22, 2018 vs. Phillies: Mr. Walk-off does it again

Ryan Zimmerman lifted the Nationals to victory with his 11th career walk-off home run. The shot tied him for the eighth most in Major League history with David Ortiz and Tony Perez.

And here are some other games from around the league you might like:

June 27, 2019: Dodgers 12, Rockies 8

The Dodgers overcame a shaky Coors Field start from Walker Buehler (seven runs) with a six-homer onslaught -- two by Max Muncy -- for their 12th consecutive win over Colorado.

July 25, 2019: Orioles 10, Angels 8

The Orioles and Angels had been engaged in a marathon six-hour, 16-inning, back-and-forth affair when things went from simply weird to historic. That's because of who closed the game -- outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, who recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the 16th throwing nothing but mid-50 mph floaters to record the first save by a position player in MLB history.

July 12, 2019: Rangers 9, Astros 8

The Rangers scored five runs in the last three innings to erase the Astros' 8-4 lead. The Rangers hit five home runs in this game, including three off Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

June 23, 2019: Pirates 11, Padres 10

Former Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle called this “one of the best wins that I’ve watched in nine years here,” and it was a wild one. Down three in the ninth against a closer who hadn’t blown a save all season, the Pirates rallied to force extra innings. Down three again in the 11th, they battled back -- and then all of a sudden, rookie shortstop Kevin Newman was at the plate, working a walk-off walk to cap the Bucs’ fourth straight win.

Jessica Camerato covers the Nationals for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessicacamerato, Facebook and Instagram.