Here are 10 fun Reds games to watch right now

While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings. Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and ‘19. This

This dive into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.

There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you might have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics, and much more. There's also a large collection of classic games available on YouTube.

To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons worth of baseball, we’ve curated the top 10 games for each of the 30 teams. Here is a recommended viewing guide for the Reds.

Aug. 10, 2019: Reds 10, Cubs 1

An unexpected breakout star, Aristides Aquino slugged three home runs in the first four innings of a win at Great American Ball Park. He also re-wrote some records. Aquino homered in three consecutive innings, tying a Major League record, and he matched Rockies shortstop Trevor Story's mark with seven homers over his first 10 games. The right fielder also became the second player in history with a three-homer game in his first 10 big league games, joining the Phillies' Bobby Estalella in 1997.

July 13, 2018: Reds 9, Cardinals 1

During a win at Busch Stadium, speedy center fielder Billy Hamilton made an unreal catch at the fence by scaling the wall to take a home run away from Cards slugger Matt Carpenter in the bottom of the seventh inning. The reactions of both Carpenter and reliever Amir Garrett were memorable as well.

Sept. 4, 2019: Reds 8, Phillies 5

In a victory over Philadelphia, Michael Lorenzen became the first player to earn the win, hit a home run and play in the field in the same game since Babe Ruth in 1921. Used as a two-way player all season, Lorenzen pitched the seventh and eighth innings and hit his homer in the bottom of the eighth. He finished the game playing center field.

July 2, 2019: Reds 5, Brewers 4

As Yasiel Puig went from first to third base on a soft two-out single in the bottom of the 11th inning, he saw that Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich’s throw to cutoff man Eric Thames took a hop and trickled through the infield grass. An alert Puig sprinted for home and gave Cincinnati a thrilling walk-off win with a head-first slide ahead of catcher Yasmani Grandal’s throw to the plate.

May 24, 2019: Reds 6, Cubs 5

After the Reds trailed early, 4-0, they battled back for a win with a two-run homer from Eugenio Suárez. Once the ball landed in the bleachers, he screamed excitedly toward the Cincinnati dugout and thumped his chest as he jogged to first base.

April 29, 2019: Reds 5, Mets 4

In the first game of the four-game series at Citi Field, Jesse Winker hit the game-winning home run in the top of the ninth. Aware that he had been heckled all night by Mets fans seated near his position in left field, Winker had some fun. After Raisel Iglesias closed the game with a strikeout, Winker turned to the fans and waved -- starting a fun storyline that would carry on throughout the series.

June 24, 2018: Reds 8, Cubs 6

Winker's pinch-hit three-run home run highlighted a seven-run seventh as the Reds overcame a five-run deficit to rally for their seventh consecutive victory. During the 13-batter inning, Cincinnati also notched seven hits.

June 27, 2018: Reds 6, Braves 5

Using a two-out rally of four straight singles in the top of the seventh inning, Cincinnati scored three runs to come back for a win over Atlanta at SunTrust Park. It gave the Reds the series victory, nine wins in 10 games and 12 in 15.

June 12, 2018: Reds 5, Royals 1

Tucker Barnhart launched a game-tying homer in the ninth to force extra innings, and Joey Votto hit a bases-clearing triple during a four-run top of the 10th. The final inning also featured a sweet juke move by Hamilton to escape a rundown and keep the rally moving.

Sept. 8, 2019: Reds 4, D-backs 3

After Lorenzen fouled off three two-strike pitches in the bottom of the ninth as a pinch-hitter, he slashed an RBI double down the left-field line for the win over Arizona -- the first walk-off hit of his career. It capped off a great week of two-way play for Lorenzen, who had logged his Ruth-esque game vs. Philadelphia just four days earlier.

And here are some other games from around the league you might like:

Aug. 17, 2019: Brewers 15, Nationals 14

Christian Yelich homered -- No. 40 -- as part of a three-homer, four-run ninth inning for a 12-11 Brewers lead, only to see the Nationals come back to tie it up against Josh Hader. Yelich homered again in the 13th for a 13-12 lead, only to see the Nats come back again. Finally, in the 14th, the Brewers scored twice and this time held off another Nats surge.

June 27, 2019: Dodgers 12, Rockies 8

The Dodgers overcame a shaky Coors Field start from Walker Buehler (seven runs) with a six-homer onslaught -- two by Max Muncy -- for their 12th consecutive win over Colorado.

July 25, 2019: Orioles 10, Angels 8

The Orioles and Angels had been engaged in a marathon, 6-hour, 16-inning, back-and-forth affair when things went from simply weird to historic. That's because of who closed the game -- outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, who recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the 16th throwing nothing but mid-50 mph floaters to record the first save by a position player in MLB history.

July 12, 2019: Rangers 9, Astros 8

The Rangers scored five runs in the last three innings to erase the Astros' 8-4 lead. The Rangers hit five home runs in this game, including three off Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

June 23, 2019: Pirates 11, Padres 10

Former manager Clint Hurdle called this “one of the best wins that I’ve watched in nine years here,” and it was a wild one. Down three in the ninth against a closer who hadn’t blown a save all season, the Pirates rallied to force extra innings. Down three again in the 11th, they battled back -- and then all of a sudden rookie shortstop Kevin Newman was at the plate, working a walk-off walk to cap the Bucs’ fourth straight win.

Mark Sheldon has covered the Reds for MLB.com since 2006, and previously covered the Twins from 2001-05. Follow him on Twitter @m_sheldon and Facebook.