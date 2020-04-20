Here are 10 fun Yanks games to watch right now
While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings. Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and '19.
While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings.
Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and '19.
This dip into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.
There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you might have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics and much more. There's also a large collection of classic games available on YouTube.
To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons' worth of baseball, MLB.com has curated the top games for each of the 30 teams. Here is a recommended-viewing guide for Yankees fans:
1. July 23, 2019 at Twins: Game of the 2019 season?
In what was immediately referred to as the presumptive game of the year across Major League Baseball,
2. Sept. 1, 2019 vs. Athletics: Back-to-back to walk it off
3. Sept. 19, 2019 vs. Angels: A bash in The Bronx
The Yankees clinched their first division crown since 2012 with their 100th victory of the regular season, popping the bubbly after a 9-1 rout of the Angels that included three RBIs each from
4. May 29, 2018 vs. Astros: Late rally against defending champs
The Yankees stole one from the defending World Series champions despite committing a season-high five errors. Gardner homered twice, including a tying blast in the ninth inning, and
5. Aug. 31, 2019 vs. Athletics: LeMahieu ends Oakland skid
LeMahieu belted a walk-off homer in the 11th inning off the A’s Lou Trivino, ending nearly four hours of baseball and powering a 4-3 victory. It was New York’s first victory over Oakland in five tries, ending an afternoon that had seen LeMahieu go 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to that point.
6. Aug. 12, 2019 vs. Orioles (Game 2): Gleyber sets records against Baltimore
Torres belted 13 homers against Baltimore last season, including a three-homer performance in this doubleheader sweep of the Birds. Nos. 12 and 13 came in the nightcap, an 11-8 Yanks win, as Torres became the first player since Roger Maris to hit that many homers against a single opponent in one season.
7. April 27, 2018 at Angels: Yankee Stadium West?
After
8. July 1, 2018 vs. Red Sox: Hicks joins elite Sox-bashing company
Playing in front of a national audience, Hicks capped an unforgettable evening by moving into some select company. The switch-hitter joined Lou Gehrig (1927) and Mark Teixeira (2010) as the only Yankees to enjoy a three-homer game against the Red Sox, going deep from both sides of the plate as New York battered David Price and mashed a season-high six home runs in an 11-1 rout.
9. May 1, 2018 at Astros: Gary causes a Ken Giles meltdown
The Yankees could produce no answers for Justin Verlander, who tallied 14 strikeouts over an eight-inning gem, but New York delivered a knockout blow against closer Ken Giles in the ninth.
10. April 3, 2018 vs. Rays: Didi's dynamite day
Gregorius enjoyed a home opener for the ages, homering twice and driving in a career-high eight runs in the Yankees' 11-4 victory over the Rays. On a raw and rainy afternoon, Gregorius hit a third-inning drive into the field-level seats in right off Chris Archer, then reached the second deck off Austin Pruitt in the seventh. He added a two-run single in the eighth, marking the most RBIs in a single game by a shortstop in Yankees history.
And here are some other games from around the league you might like:
Aug. 17, 2019: Brewers 15, Nationals 14
Christian Yelich homered -- No. 40 -- as part of a three-homer, four-run ninth inning for a 12-11 Brewers lead, only to see the Nationals come back to tie it up against Josh Hader. Yelich homered again in the 13th for a 13-12 lead, only to see the Nats come back again. Finally, in the 14th, the Brewers scored twice and this time held off another Nats surge.
June 27, 2019: Dodgers 12, Rockies 8
The Dodgers overcame a shaky Coors Field start from Walker Buehler (seven runs) with a six-homer onslaught -- two by Max Muncy -- for their 12th consecutive win over Colorado.
July 25, 2019: Orioles 10, Angels 8
The Orioles and Angels had been engaged in a marathon six-hour, 16-inning, back-and-forth affair when things went from simply weird to historic. That's because of who closed the game -- outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, who recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the 16th throwing nothing but mid-50 mph floaters to record the first save by a position player in MLB history.
July 12, 2019: Rangers 9, Astros 8
The Rangers scored five runs in the last three innings to erase the Astros' 8-4 lead. The Rangers hit five home runs in this game, including three off Astros starter Gerrit Cole.
June 23, 2019: Pirates 11, Padres 10
Former Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle called this “one of the best wins that I’ve watched in nine years here,” and it was a wild one. Down three in the ninth against a closer who hadn’t blown a save all season, the Pirates rallied to force extra innings. Down three again in the 11th, they battled back -- and then all of a sudden, rookie shortstop Kevin Newman was at the plate, working a walk-off walk to cap the Bucs’ fourth straight win.
