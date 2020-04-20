Here are 10 fun Yanks games to watch right now

While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings. Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and '19. This

While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings.

Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and '19.

This dip into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.

There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you might have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics and much more. There's also a large collection of classic games available on YouTube.

To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons' worth of baseball, MLB.com has curated the top games for each of the 30 teams. Here is a recommended-viewing guide for Yankees fans:

1. July 23, 2019 at Twins: Game of the 2019 season?

In what was immediately referred to as the presumptive game of the year across Major League Baseball, Aaron Hicks ranged into the left-center-field gap at Target Field, snaring Max Kepler’s drive for the final out of a wild 14-12, 10-inning Yankees victory over the Twins. In the final three innings, the game featured five ties or lead changes, the last of which was provided by Gleyber Torres ' RBI single in the 10th.

2. Sept. 1, 2019 vs. Athletics: Back-to-back to walk it off

Brett Gardner tied the game with a ninth-inning homer and rookie Mike Ford came off the bench an at-bat later to belt the game-winning blast off Liam Hendriks, resulting in a 5-4 Yankees victory that stunned the A's for the second consecutive day in walk-off fashion. The heroics ensured that the Yanks would be the first Major League team to reach 90 victories in 2019.

3. Sept. 19, 2019 vs. Angels: A bash in The Bronx

The Yankees clinched their first division crown since 2012 with their 100th victory of the regular season, popping the bubbly after a 9-1 rout of the Angels that included three RBIs each from DJ LeMahieu and Gardner. New York wrapped up the division with eight games to spare, making Aaron Boone the first manager in history to win 100 games in each of his first two seasons.

4. May 29, 2018 vs. Astros: Late rally against defending champs

The Yankees stole one from the defending World Series champions despite committing a season-high five errors. Gardner homered twice, including a tying blast in the ninth inning, and Aaron Judge also went deep before Torres delivered the deciding hit. The Yankees rallied late for a 6-5, 10-inning victory, setting off a frenzied celebration at Yankee Stadium.

5. Aug. 31, 2019 vs. Athletics: LeMahieu ends Oakland skid

LeMahieu belted a walk-off homer in the 11th inning off the A’s Lou Trivino, ending nearly four hours of baseball and powering a 4-3 victory. It was New York’s first victory over Oakland in five tries, ending an afternoon that had seen LeMahieu go 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to that point.

6. Aug. 12, 2019 vs. Orioles (Game 2): Gleyber sets records against Baltimore

Torres belted 13 homers against Baltimore last season, including a three-homer performance in this doubleheader sweep of the Birds. Nos. 12 and 13 came in the nightcap, an 11-8 Yanks win, as Torres became the first player since Roger Maris to hit that many homers against a single opponent in one season.

7. April 27, 2018 at Angels: Yankee Stadium West?

After Didi Gregorius delivered the deciding homer in a wild 4-3, 10-inning victory over the Angels, the roars flowed in cascading waves toward the visitors' dugout, making Angel Stadium sound like a West Coast version of The Bronx. Judge pushed Gregorius to the top step, where a curtain call was made some 3,000 miles from the Yankees' home. At the time, Gregorius led all of baseball with 30 RBIs and paced the American League with 19 extra-base hits.

8. July 1, 2018 vs. Red Sox: Hicks joins elite Sox-bashing company

Playing in front of a national audience, Hicks capped an unforgettable evening by moving into some select company. The switch-hitter joined Lou Gehrig (1927) and Mark Teixeira (2010) as the only Yankees to enjoy a three-homer game against the Red Sox, going deep from both sides of the plate as New York battered David Price and mashed a season-high six home runs in an 11-1 rout.

9. May 1, 2018 at Astros: Gary causes a Ken Giles meltdown

The Yankees could produce no answers for Justin Verlander, who tallied 14 strikeouts over an eight-inning gem, but New York delivered a knockout blow against closer Ken Giles in the ninth. Gary Sánchez launched a go-ahead, three-run homer, prompting Houston's closer to punch himself in the cheek as the Yankees stunned the Astros, 4-0, at Minute Maid Park.

10. April 3, 2018 vs. Rays: Didi's dynamite day

Gregorius enjoyed a home opener for the ages, homering twice and driving in a career-high eight runs in the Yankees' 11-4 victory over the Rays. On a raw and rainy afternoon, Gregorius hit a third-inning drive into the field-level seats in right off Chris Archer, then reached the second deck off Austin Pruitt in the seventh. He added a two-run single in the eighth, marking the most RBIs in a single game by a shortstop in Yankees history.

And here are some other games from around the league you might like:

Aug. 17, 2019: Brewers 15, Nationals 14

Christian Yelich homered -- No. 40 -- as part of a three-homer, four-run ninth inning for a 12-11 Brewers lead, only to see the Nationals come back to tie it up against Josh Hader. Yelich homered again in the 13th for a 13-12 lead, only to see the Nats come back again. Finally, in the 14th, the Brewers scored twice and this time held off another Nats surge.

June 27, 2019: Dodgers 12, Rockies 8

The Dodgers overcame a shaky Coors Field start from Walker Buehler (seven runs) with a six-homer onslaught -- two by Max Muncy -- for their 12th consecutive win over Colorado.

July 25, 2019: Orioles 10, Angels 8

The Orioles and Angels had been engaged in a marathon six-hour, 16-inning, back-and-forth affair when things went from simply weird to historic. That's because of who closed the game -- outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, who recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the 16th throwing nothing but mid-50 mph floaters to record the first save by a position player in MLB history.

July 12, 2019: Rangers 9, Astros 8

The Rangers scored five runs in the last three innings to erase the Astros' 8-4 lead. The Rangers hit five home runs in this game, including three off Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

June 23, 2019: Pirates 11, Padres 10

Former Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle called this “one of the best wins that I’ve watched in nine years here,” and it was a wild one. Down three in the ninth against a closer who hadn’t blown a save all season, the Pirates rallied to force extra innings. Down three again in the 11th, they battled back -- and then all of a sudden, rookie shortstop Kevin Newman was at the plate, working a walk-off walk to cap the Bucs’ fourth straight win.

Bryan Hoch has covered the Yankees for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @bryanhoch and Facebook.