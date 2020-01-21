Brewers release schedule for 'On Deck' fest

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers on Tuesday unveiled the schedule and a slate of attendees for Sunday’s sold-out fan fest at Milwaukee’s downtown convention center, including the annual Q&A with principal owner Mark Attanasio and president of baseball operations David Stearns. Former All-Stars Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers on Tuesday unveiled the schedule and a slate of attendees for Sunday’s sold-out fan fest at Milwaukee’s downtown convention center, including the annual Q&A with principal owner Mark Attanasio and president of baseball operations David Stearns.

Former All-Stars Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff and Christian Yelich are all on the list of players scheduled to attend “Brewers On Deck,” which will feature autograph and photo opportunities, game shows starring players and broadcasters, activities for kids, a Brewers Community Foundation live auction and 50/50 raffle, a retail store, a museum of Brewers history, plus a roundtable discussion with members of the media.

Players are scheduled to attend: Orlando Arcia, Ray Black, Braun, Corbin Burnes, Cain, Alex Claudio, J.P. Feyereisen, David Freitas, Avisaíl García, Hader, Ryon Healy, Adrian Houser, Keston Hiura, Corey Knebel, Josh Lindblom, Mark Mathias, Omar Narváez, Jacob Nottingham, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Manny Piña, Corey Ray, Ronny Rodriguez, Justin Smoak, Eric Sogard, Trey Supak, Brent Suter, Tyrone Taylor, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Taylor Williams, Woodruff, Eric Yardley and Yelich.

Manager Craig Counsell and his coaches will be on hand, plus the following Brewers alumni: Don August, Cecil Cooper, Rollie Fingers, Jim Gantner, Larry Hisle, Charlie Moore, Gorman Thomas and Paul Wagner. Legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker will take part on what will be his 86th birthday.

Fans are encouraged to share their photos from the event to Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #BrewersOnDeck for a chance to be featured on the team’s social platforms. Fans can download the Ballpark App prior to the event for maps and an up-to-date schedule.

MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE (all times CT)

10:15 a.m. – Welcome/Introduction. President of business operations Rick Schlesinger welcomes fans to Brewers On Deck.

10:45 a.m. – Brewers New Uniform Fashion Show. Players will give fans another peek at the new logo and uniforms to be worn starting with the 2020 season.

11:45 a.m. – Meet the Management. Attanasio, Stearns, senior vice president and assistant GM Matt Arnold, broadcasters Brian Anderson, Matt Lepay and Craig Coshun will answer fans’ questions about the team’s active offseason. It figures to be a marquee event of this year’s Brewers On Deck, given the fan interest in the team’s budget.

1:00 p.m. – Brewers Game Night. A fan favorite from last year, players pair up in three teams for a competition featuring three rounds of some popular games: Charades, Heads Up! and Pictionary.

2:30 p.m. – Brewers Face Off. Brewers pitchers and hitters compete against each other in a game show similar to Family Feud.

4:00 p.m. – Crew Nite Show. Players have fun with games from their favorite late-night shows.

AUTOGRAPH SCHEDULE AND POLICIES

Players and select coaches/alumni will each sign up to 250 autographs, ranging from free of charge to $25, with proceeds going to Brewers Community Foundation. Autograph opportunities are for signatures on photo cards provided by the team. The Brewers cannot guarantee that players will sign other memorabilia. Fans are asked to note that cash is the only acceptable form of payment.

Stage 1

10:30-11:15 Adrian Houser ($10)

12:00-12:45 Omar Narváez ($10)

1:45-2:30 Bob Uecker ($25)/Mark Attanasio (free)

Stage 2

11:00-11:45 Ryan Braun ($25)

12:30-1:15 Alex Claudio ($10)

2:00-2:45 Josh Lindblom ($10)

3:30-4:15 Corbin Burnes ($10)

Stage 3

10:30-11:15 Freddy Peralta ($10)

11:30-12:15 Rollie Fingers ($25)

1:00-1:45 Avisaíl García ($10)

2:30-3:15 Brandon Woodruff ($25)

Stage 4

12:00-12:45 Lorenzo Cain ($25)

1:30-2:15 Jacob Nottingham ($10)

3:00-3:45 Manny Piña ($10)

Stage 5

11:00-11:45 Christian Yelich ($25)

12:30-1:15 Angel Perdomo ($10)

1:30-2:15 Orlando Arcia ($10)

3:30-4:15 Ryon Healy ($10)

Stage 6

11:30-12:15 Keston Hiura ($10)

1:00-1:45 Corey Knebel ($25)

2:30-3:15 Taylor Williams ($10)

3:45-4:30 Josh Hader ($25)

Free autograph area

10:00-10:30 Ray Black / J.P. Feyereisen

10:30-11:00 David Frietas / Mark Mathias

11:00-11:30 Corey Ray / Trey Supak

11:30-12:00 Tyrone Taylor / Bobby Wahl

12:00-12:30 Devin Williams / Eric Yardley

12:30-1:00 Ray Black / J.P. Feyereisen

1:00-1:30 David Frietas / Mark Mathias

1:30-2:00 Corey Ray / Trey Supak

2:00-2:30 Tyrone Taylor / Bobby Wahl

2:30-3:00 Devin Williams / Eric Yardley

3:00-3:30 Ray Black / J.P. Feyereisen

3:30-4:00 David Frietas / Mark Mathias

4:00-4:45 Trey Supak / Bobby Wahl

Kids-only autograph area (free)

11:30-12:15 Brent Suter

1:30-2:15 Justin Smoak

3:30-4:15 Ronny Rodríguez

In addition to the players listed, Counsell and his coaching staff will be available for autographs free of charge at the Interactive Stage from 2:15 to 3 p.m.

At this year’s event, Hunger Task Force will host a food drive for peanut butter. Donations may be dropped off at the main entrance to the Wisconsin Center, located at Fourth Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Doors to Brewers On Deck open at 10 a.m.

