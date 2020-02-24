Brock Holt is out here making between-the-legs tags

Spring Training is barely getting underway: There have only been four days of games, teams are still tweeting "baseball is back," there hasn't even been an insane, terrifyingly-nightmarish bee attack yet. But while most players are getting warmed up and remembering how to throw a baseball, Brock Holt is already

But while most players are getting warmed up and remembering how to throw a baseball, Brock Holt is already out here making between-the-legs tags.

Quite a way to finish off a double play.

If the former Red Sox hero, current Brewers utilityman and always present Brockstar is pulling off these kinds of moves in February, what will we see in April or July? Behind-the-back assists from left field? One-handed home runs? Teleportation?

We'll all have to just wait and see.