Must-see Cards games available free on MLB.TV

While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings. In addition to the treasure trove of classic games that are available on YouTube, every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to

In addition to the treasure trove of classic games that are available on YouTube, every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and ‘19.

This dip into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.

There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you may have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics, and much more.

To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons worth of baseball, MLB.com has curated the top games for each of the 30 teams. Here is a recommended-viewing guide for Cardinals fans.

Sept. 22, 2019: Cardinals rally to clinch postseason berth

José Martínez’s pinch-hit leadoff triple in the ninth sparked a Cardinals rally that led to their four-game sweep of the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Not only did the win clinch the Cardinals’ postseason berth, it was the first time they finished a four-game sweep at Wrigley since 1921.

Sept. 29, 2019: Cardinals beat Cubs to win NL Central

To clinch the division, the Cardinals turned to their ace, Jack Flaherty, on the last day of the regular season. A 9-0 win at Busch Stadium gave the Cardinals their first NL Central title since 2015.

Sept. 20, 2019: Molina’s influence pushes Cardinals to 2-1 over Cubs

Yadier Molina knocked three of the Cardinals’ four hits, including a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth to top the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He and the Cardinals’ pitchers limited the Cubs offense and helped Carlos Martínez lock down the save.

May 5, 2018: Cardinals stun Cubs on Wong’s walk-off home run in the 10th

The Cardinals stormed back from two deficits, injuries and other challenges in this afternoon win over the Cubs at Busch Stadium. A clutch snare from Matt Carpenter at third base set up Kolten Wong’s walk-off home run in the 10th.

Aug. 11, 2019: Thomas sparks a comeback against the Pirates

Rookie Lane Thomas made the most of a rare start to pounce on the Pirates and help the Cardinals to an 11-9 win. His grand slam in the seventh gave the Cardinals the lead and he started a double play in the first inning when he caught Starling Marte’s fly ball in center field and threw out Adam Frazier at home.

Sept. 19, 2019: Carpenter homers in 10th for win at Wrigley

After Flaherty dealt for eight innings, allowing just one run on three hits, the Cubs came back in the ninth to tie the game. But Carpenter -- who was used as a defensive replacement in the fifth -- returned the momentum to his club by launching the first pitch he saw from Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel to center field to send the Cards to victory.

Sept. 21, 2019: Back-to-back home runs stun Kimbrel, Cubs

Molina and Paul DeJong hit back-to-back home runs on the first pitches they saw from Kimbrel in the ninth, tying the game and taking the lead in the Cardinals' eventual 9-8 win during this historic weekend at Wrigley Field.

Sept. 22, 2018: O’Neill’s walk-off homer seals 5-4 win over Giants

Tyler O’Neill’s 10th-inning walk-off home run off Mark Melancon salvaged Adam Wainwright’s start and Molina’s two-run homer earlier in the game as the Cardinals kept fighting in the Wild Card race.

Aug. 17, 2018: Flaherty leads Cardinals in showdown vs. Brewers

Flaherty pitched six scoreless innings and struck out seven Brewers to set up a Cardinals win as they chased the postseason in 2018. A defensive gem by Wong and a solo homer from Jedd Gyorko also helped.

Aug. 26, 2018: Carpenter’s historic effort gives Cardinals win over Rockies

Carpenter tied an MLB mark for doubles in a game with four to help the Cardinals secure their ninth consecutive series win during this second-half stretch in 2018. It was the first time a Cardinals player had four doubles since Joe Medwick on Aug. 8, 1937.

Aug. 13, 2018: DeJong walks it off against Nationals

A rejuvenated DeJong hit his first career walk-off homer, giving the Cardinals their third walk-off in their last four wins. Carpenter also hit home run No. 33, his seventh homer in 10 games, and received a curtain call from the Busch Stadium faithful.

June 13, 2019: Bader’s homecoming ends in win over Mets

Harrison Bader, native of Bronxville, N.Y., dazzled in his first Major League game in New York before rain suspended the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Cardinals didn’t waste any time picking up where they left off the next day; DeJong’s RBI single gave the Cardinals the lead in the 10th and Jordan Hicks notched the save.

July 20, 2018: Carpenter makes history again -- this time against the Cubs

Carpenter delivered one of the best single-game performances in franchise history to help the Cardinals roll over the Cubs, 18-5, at Wrigley Field. He belted his 21st leadoff home run, breaking Lou Brock’s record, and joined Chicago’s Kris Bryant as the only players in Major League history with three home runs and two doubles in a game.

And here are some other games from around the league you might like:

Aug. 17, 2019: Brewers 15, Nationals 14

Christian Yelich homered -- No. 40 -- as part of a three-homer, four-run ninth inning for a 12-11 Brewers lead, only to see the Nationals come back to tie it up against Josh Hader. Yelich homered again in the 13th for a 13-12 lead, only to see the Nats come back again. Finally, in the 14th, the Brewers scored twice and this time held off another Nats surge.

June 27, 2019: Dodgers 12, Rockies 8

The Dodgers overcame a shaky Coors Field start from Walker Buehler (seven runs) with a six-homer onslaught -- two by Max Muncy -- for their 12th consecutive win over Colorado.

July 25, 2019: Orioles 10, Angels 8

The Orioles and Angels had been engaged in a marathon, 6-hour, 16-inning, back-and-forth affair when things went from simply weird to historic. That's because of who closed the game -- outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, who recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the 16th throwing nothing but mid-50 mph floaters to record the first save by a position player in MLB history.

July 12, 2019: Rangers 9, Astros 8

The Rangers scored five runs in the last three innings to erase the Astros' 8-4 lead. The Rangers hit five home runs in this game, including three off Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

June 23, 2019: Pirates 11, Padres 10

Former manager Clint Hurdle called this “one of the best wins that I’ve watched in nine years here,” and it was a wild one. Down three in the ninth against a closer who hadn’t blown a save all season, the Pirates rallied to force extra innings. Down three again in the 11th, they battled back -- and then all of a sudden rookie shortstop Kevin Newman was at the plate, working a walk-off walk to cap the Bucs’ fourth straight win.