Which ballplayer's quarantine mustache is better? 

People and ballplayers have turned to a variety of hobbies to fill their self-isolation time. Some, like Evan Longoria, are trying their hands at becoming world-class chefs. Others, like Jedd Gyorko, have tried to go pro at backyard games. And some have turned to the fine art of growing facial hair.

Today, we have three challengers going for the coveted title of MLB Quaratine Mustache Champion. In one corner, we have NL MVP Award-winner and Pete Davidson lookalike (pre-'stache, at least), Christian Yelich. The outfielder dropped his fresh new look on Instagram earlier this week:

In the other corner, we have Dodgers super-utility player Enrique Hernández. The man who is already considered a fashion icon on the field has decided to go with a full Wyatt Earp mustache here in the offseason.

Pete Alonso also appears to want to get into the quaranstache debate, as we can see from his surprise appearance in a math teacher's online lesson. But it's also not entirely clear if he's fully gone all in on the look or if he's simply skipped a shaving for a few days.

So, whose face is freshest? Whose mustache is most spectacular? Who has the wildest whiskers? Answer below: