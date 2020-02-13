Is Yelich headed to NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

PHOENIX -- Is Christian Yelich planning a detour to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago on his way to Spring Training in Arizona? All signs point to yes. It started with a tweet from Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, who is slated to take part in the dunk contest

All signs point to yes.

It started with a tweet from Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, who is slated to take part in the dunk contest on Saturday. There’s a photo with a “Let Pat Dunk” T-shirt, a baseball, a basketball and a handwritten note that reads, "Christian, I have a great idea! Meet me in Chicago this weekend. PC."

“What do you say??” Connaughton asked Yelich in a tweet that was retweeted by Yelich himself.

Connaughton understands as well as anyone that Yelich is busy these days. A former pitcher, Connaughton played baseball and basketball at Notre Dame before the Orioles drafted him in the fourth round in 2014, and he appeared in six games at Class A Short Season Aberdeen that season with a 2.45 ERA before turning his focus to basketball.

Connaughton played three seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers before signing with the Bucks in August 2018, when Yelich was in the midst of winning the National League MVP Award. Yelich has attended a handful of Bucks games since then, including a memorable sideline beer chug last May during the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

So, is Yelich planning to take Connaughton up on the offer? That is to be determined, although Yelich’s retweet offers a pretty strong clue that he plans to. Another hint: The Brewers’ official account also retweeted Connaughton’s invitation.

The Brewers then retweeted a Connaughton interview from the Bucks’ official account.

"Hopefully @ChristianYelich responds to it....and makes his way there. I know @Brewers Spring Training is coming up."@pconnaughton on his invite to join him at the #ATTSlamDunk Contest: pic.twitter.com/sTQcgVsrkx — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 13, 2020

“We’ll see,” Connaughton said. “Hopefully he responds to it. Hopefully he can make his way there. I know Milwaukee has its Spring Training coming up and I don’t want to interfere with his schedule. But last year, year and a half in Milwaukee, I’ve gotten to know him a little bit, and obviously I have a little more of an interest in baseball than most. We’ll see if we can’t get him there and have some fun with it and do a couple of other things that I’ve got up my sleeve.”

Most important of all, the schedule works perfectly. Brewers position players don’t report to camp until Monday, giving Yelich a full day to get to Phoenix on time.