Here's every award Belli won this offseason

LOS ANGELES -- Recapping a player’s season is routine, but in Cody Bellinger’s case, let’s take a look at his offseason -- particularly, all of the awards he’s won. On Wednesday, he and Angels fixture Mike Trout were named 2019 Sportsmen of the Year by the Los Angeles Sports Council,

On Wednesday, he and Angels fixture Mike Trout were named 2019 Sportsmen of the Year by the Los Angeles Sports Council, which will honor the pair, along with UCLA softball pitcher Rachel Garcia, at the 15th annual L.A. Sports Awards Banquet on Feb. 20 at the Beverly Hilton. Bellinger will need to jet in from Spring Training to pick up the hardware.

That’s what he’ll be doing next weekend to attend the annual New York Baseball Writers' Dinner, where he’ll receive his National League MVP trophy. It’s a pretty legit excuse for Bellinger to miss the Dodgers’ annual FanFest, which will be held at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Dodgers have won the MVP Award 14 times. Since 1957, when Rawlings Gold Glove Awards were first presented to the best defensive players, the only Dodgers to win both awards in the same year are Bellinger, Steve Garvey and Maury Wills. Bellinger also won the Silver Slugger Award as the best offensive player at his position, first presented in 1980. Bellinger is the first Dodger to win all three awards in the same season. Even Trout has never done that.

The 2019 All-Star led the club in almost every offensive category, batting .305 with 47 homers, 115 RBIs and 121 runs scored. He was voted onto the All-MLB first team and was the first multi-position winner of Baseball Info Solutions Fielding Bible Award in the same season.

