FAQ: How coronavirus impacts Cubs, MLB

MESA, Ariz. -- A steady rain washed away the Cubs' game against the Dodgers on Thursday afternoon, but that was only foreshadowing for what soon followed. Given the global coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball has cancelled the remainder of Spring Training games and delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.

MLB's decision falls in line with the rest of the sporting world. Both the NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons, Major League Soccer has suspended play for 30 days, and the NCAA announced that all winter and spring sporting championships, along with the March Madness basketball tournaments, have been cancelled.

By the time Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein met with reporters, during an unprecedented day in sports history, baseball was not atop his list of priorities.

"We're looking at the broader issue," Epstein said on Thursday. "I think any type of myopic focus on our baseball routine and what we need to do to get ready for our next Spring Training game, what we would've needed to do to get ready for Opening Day or even potentially April 9 or beyond, pales in comparison to what's going on in the world overall.

"So there's concern for everybody, from our coworkers and friends and colleagues to families in Chicago back home and the country as a whole and the world as a whole. When you focus on the big picture, it makes it a lot easier to make some small collective sacrifices."

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts also supported MLB's decision in a statement released by the ballclub:

"The health and wellness of our fans, players and associates is our team's top priority," Ricketts said. "In light of rapidly changing developments resulting from the coronavirus, we believe Major League Baseball's decision is in the best interests of the safety and well-being of the public and the game of baseball.

"While our hope is to play baseball at Wrigley Field soon, we will continue to work in close coordination with Major League Baseball, as well as with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and their administrations to ensure that we make the best decisions to protect public health and safety.

"In the meantime, Major League Baseball is preparing a variety of contingency plans in concert with clubs regarding the 2020 regular season schedule and will be offering updates as soon as possible."

In light of Thursday's decision by MLB, here is an FAQ with some of what is known at this time:

When will the season start?

There is no official start date for the season at this time. What we do know is that the start of the season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26, with all 30 teams playing. The Cubs were scheduled to face the Brewers in Milwaukee.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release sent by MLB, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What's going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 3 p.m. CT on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifying games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of its regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

Where will the Cubs' players go?

The Cubs are still working through this one. Some teams have announced that they will hold optional workouts in upcoming days at their respective training site. The Cubs are still having discussions about how to best map out the immediate schedule for the players and staff. Epstein said they plan to follow direction given by MLB and the MLB Players Association.

The Cubs' spring complex will be closed to all players, staff and media on Friday, while the building and facilities undergo a deep clean. Epstein said that step was just a precautionary measure and not in reaction to anyone being ill.

Gov. Pritzer recommended to owners of Chicago sports teams that no major sporting events should be held until at least May 1. Will the Cubs have to abide by that?

Here's what Epstein said on that situation:

"A number of municipalities across Major League Baseball have given directives to the teams about not using the facilities. And I think it's wise for us to follow the direction of the municipalities, and Major League Baseball as a whole is factoring that in with what is and isn't possible going forward."

Manager David Ross and a number of Cubs players and staffers dealt with flu-like symptoms this spring. Were any of them tested for COVID-19? Will anyone be tested in light of MLB's decision?

Ross was in the hospital for one day in February and noted that he tested positive for the flu. Epstein said on Thursday that no player, coach or staff member has met the current criteria in the United States to be tested for the coronavirus.

"Our stance is that the more testing, the better," Epstein said. "And we hope our country gets to the point where we can have a lot of testing, so we can better assess the situation and make better decisions going forward."

Do the Cubs have any plans to send staff members home?

Epstein said that the team is in the process of establishing a work-from-home policy for the time being for nonessential staff. By that, he means employees who hold jobs where "it's not absolutely fundamentally important for the operation of the organization to be physically here."

How might this affect the Cubs once play resumes?

The only players known to be working their way back from health issues are relievers Brad Wieck (heart procedure in February) and Brandon Morrow (right calf strain). The delayed start to the season could afford Wieck time to return to full strength and contend for a bullpen job. Morrow remains more likely to begin in the Minor Leagues.

Epstein, however, issued this reminder: "Those [types of roster issues] are secondary compared to making good, smart decisions with players' well-being, staff well-being, family well-being and public health in mind."

What do the players think of MLB's decision?

Here was what Cubs veteran Jason Heyward had to say on the matter:

"I think if they move stuff back and they say pause for a second, then I feel like we all know and trust that it's within good reason. If that means we've got to start later, then so be it. We've just got to be safe."

