Dodgers' Top 5 shortstops: Gurnick's take
LOS ANGELES -- No one loves a good debate quite like baseball fans, and with that in mind, we asked each of our beat reporters to rank the top five players by position in the history of their franchise, based on their career while playing for that club. These rankings
LOS ANGELES -- No one loves a good debate quite like baseball fans, and with that in mind, we asked each of our beat reporters to rank the top five players by position in the history of their franchise, based on their career while playing for that club. These rankings are for fun and debate purposes only. If you don’t agree with the order, participate in the Twitter poll to vote for your favorite at this position.
MLB dot com’s series on the all-time lineup for all 30 teams, position by position, continues this week with shortstops. Please vote for the greatest Dodgers shortstop.— Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) April 20, 2020
Here is our ranking of the top five shortstops in Dodgers history. Next week: left field.
1. Pee Wee Reese, 1940-42, ’46-58
Key fact: Reese enlisted in the Navy during World War II and missed three seasons as a Seabee.
You know about the Boys of Summer. Vin Scully said
Reese was a 10-time All-Star who played on seven pennant winners and finished in the top 10 of the National League MVP voting eight times. He was instrumental at the plate, on defense and on the bases, and he also was the captain and leader of the team. He was adored by the Brooklyn fans.
• Dodgers' All-Time Team: C | 1B | 2B | 3B
He’s also known for openly embracing
“When Pee Wee reached out to Jackie, all of us in the Negro League smiled and said it was the first time that a white guy had accepted us,” teammate Joe Black said at Reese’s funeral. “When I finally got up to Brooklyn, I went to Pee Wee and said, ‘Black people love you. When you touched Jackie, you touched all of us.’ With Pee Wee, it was No. 1 on his uniform and No. 1 in our hearts.”
2. Maury Wills, 1959-66, ’69-72
Key fact: Before his Major League debut in 1959, Wills spent 8 1/2 years in the Minors.
Pitchers
3. Bill Russell, 1969-86
Key fact: Russell was in 12 Opening Day starting lineups.
The least heralded of the vaunted infield that played together 8 1/2 years,
On the field, the converted outfielder is No. 1 on the Dodgers’ list of games played (2,181) since the team’s move to Los Angeles in 1958 and was a three-time All-Star.
4. Corey Seager, 2015-present
Key fact: Has a .322 career batting average with RISP.
On a roster stacked with stars,
5. Rafael Furcal, 2006-11
Key fact: He went 6-for-12 in the 2009 NL Division Series.
Honorable mention
No telling how the 2013 postseason might have turned out if
Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.