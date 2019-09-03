Mattingly, Munson miss out on Hall of Fame

Don Mattingly and Thurman Munson have earned places as two of the most beloved Yankees of the last 50 years, their exploits on the diamond and gritty leadership as team captains winning the hearts of fans and securing rightful places in Yankee Stadium’s Monument Park. Alas, neither player will be

Alas, neither player will be entering the National Baseball Hall of Fame this year, it was announced on Sunday. Mattingly and Munson appeared on a 10-man ballot of candidates who were considered for enshrinement in Cooperstown, N.Y., through the Modern Baseball Era committee. Of the candidates, longtime catcher Ted Simmons and late MLBPA director Marvin Miller received enough votes for entry.

The Modern Baseball Era committee considers individuals who contributed to the sport from 1970-87 and are no longer eligible through the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) process. Players must receive votes on 12 of the committee’s 16 ballots to be elected to the Hall of Fame; Mattingly and Munson each received three-or-fewer votes.

Mattingly, the 1985 American League MVP, batted .307/.358/.471 with 222 home runs and 1,099 RBIs over a 14-year playing career that spanned from 1982-95, all with the Yankees.

A six-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove Award winner, Mattingly memorably edged teammate Dave Winfield for the 1984 AL batting title (.343). Currently the manager of the Marlins, Mattingly collected 2,153 hits and led the AL in total bases in 1985 and ‘86, appearing to be on a clear path toward the Hall before back injuries robbed his power during the latter half of his playing career.

Munson, the 1970 AL Rookie of the Year and the 1976 AL MVP, batted .292/.346/.410 with 113 home runs and 701 RBIs over an 11-year career with the Yankees that tragically ended with his death at age 32 in an August 1979 plane crash.

A seven-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner, Munson won two World Series (1977, ’78) in pinstripes. He is one of only two catchers in history to bat .300 with 180 hits and 100 RBIs over three consecutive seasons (Hall of Famer Mike Piazza equaled the feat from 1996-98).

In addition to Mattingly and Munson, Tommy John , who spent parts of eight seasons with the Yankees (1979-82, '86-89), was also on the Modern Era Ballot but wasn't elected. John lasted the maximum 15 years on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot (peaking at 31.7% in his final year of consideration in 2009) before falling short in successive attempts in front of Veterans Committee electorates for the Classes of 2011, ’14 and ’18.

The Hall did honor John alongside Dr. Frank Jobe, the surgeon who performed the eponymous “Tommy John” surgery by repairing John’s torn elbow ligament and extending the hurler’s career, during its annual awards ceremony in ’13.

In his second season back from the operating table, John won 20 games with a 2.78 ERA and finished runner-up to Steve Carlton in the 1977 NL Cy Young Award vote. The lefty then logged three more top-10 Cy Young Award finishes in as many years, first with the Dodgers in ’78 and then with the Yankees in ’79 and ’80, while going 80-35 with a 3.12 ERA overall in that four-year stretch. The Dodgers and Yankees squared off in three out of five World Series from ’77-81, and John pitched in all three of those Fall Classics.

John retired with 288 career victories. Only six pitchers -- Carlton, Don Sutton, Phil Niekro, Tom Seaver, Gaylord Perry and Nolan Ryan -- won more games than John during the span of his career (1963-89), and all of them are in the Hall. So too are four of the next six pitchers behind him on that list: Fergie Jenkins (284), Bert Blyleven (271), Jim Palmer (268) and Catfish Hunter (224). Roger Clemens (354) is the only modern-era pitcher with more wins than John who is not enshrined in Cooperstown.