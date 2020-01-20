Report: King Félix agrees to deal with Braves

Prepare yourself for a potentially strange sight in 2020: Félix Hernández in a uniform that doesn’t read Mariners across the front. The former American League Cy Young Award winner has agreed to a $1 million Minor League deal with the Braves that includes an invite to Atlanta’s Major League Spring

The former American League Cy Young Award winner has agreed to a $1 million Minor League deal with the Braves that includes an invite to Atlanta’s Major League Spring Training, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported on Monday. Atlanta has not confirmed the deal.

Hernández, 33, will attempt to crack the back-end of the Braves’ rotation in camp. Age and injuries have caught up to the right-hander over the past three years, in which he went a combined 15-27 with a 5.42 ERA for Seattle. Hernández said farewell to Mariners fans in an emotional final start at Safeco Field on Sept. 26, receiving a rousing ovation -- especially from an expanded “King’s Court” cheering section -- as he walked off the mound and closed the book on 15 seasons in Seattle. He became a free agent after the season.

Hernández captured the AL Cy Young Award in 2010, ushering in a new mindset by Baseball Writers’ Association of America voters when he claimed the honor despite a 13-12 record (he led the Majors that year with a 2.27 ERA). He garnered five other top-10 finishes in AL Cy Young Award voting between 2009-15, and he ranks among the top 10 active pitchers in wins (169), innings (2,729 2/3) and pitching WAR (50.2), per Baseball-Reference.

Should Hernández make the Braves’ roster, circle the weekend of May 29-31. That’s when Atlanta travels to Seattle, setting up a potential reunion between King Félix and his former club.