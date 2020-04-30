Reds' RBI Senior Spotlight: Gavin Bangert

With the COVID-19 outbreak forcing the cancellation of all high school spring sports, local high school seniors were forced to deal with the abrupt reality that their prep careers were over. A group of these student-athletes were members of the Cincinnati Reds RBI program, many of who were also regulars

With the COVID-19 outbreak forcing the cancellation of all high school spring sports, local high school seniors were forced to deal with the abrupt reality that their prep careers were over. A group of these student-athletes were members of the Cincinnati Reds RBI program, many of who were also regulars at the P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy over the years. With our Senior Spotlight Series, the Reds want to recognize these players for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavors, both on and off the field.

With the nickname “Dangerous,” you need to have some skills to back it up.

Such is the case with Miami Valley Christian Academy senior Gavin Bangert. After being a four-year starter on the Lions’ varsity team and playing two years with Reds RBI, Bangert is gearing up to play ball at Ohio Christian University. The extended time at the varsity level played a major role in his opportunity to continue his career at the next level.

“I have always had a dream of playing in college, but I think it became more real for me in high school,” he said. “I started on varsity from the time I was a freshman and was able to play against kids much older than I was at that time. I had a lot to learn, but I was able to hold my own against these 18-year-old guys when I was still 14. My high school and summer coaches were a big part of helping me get there. Coach Roosevelt [Barnes] was able to help me whenever I had a question on how to go about being seen by college coaches.”

Barnes was someone Bangert got to know very well, as the coach was responsible for getting him started with the RBI program. Barnes saw one of Bangert’s high school games and approached his coach after the game with the idea of getting Bangert involved, and that’s exactly what happened.

It was through playing with Reds RBI that Bangert recalls one of his favorite baseball memories to date. He was part of the team that made the trip to the All-Star Commissioner’s Cup at Case Western Reserve University in 2019. Held in unison with All-Star week festivities, it was the second year of the annual event that features 10 teams from Major League Baseball Youth Academies battling in a youth baseball tournament.

“Being a part of the All-Star Commissioner’s Cup was one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “We had a great run and ended up in the championship game. We fought hard the whole tournament and were tied in the championship game until I made an error that cost runs to score.

"I was really upset with myself, but Coach [Mark] Fowler came out and told me there are no errors and to just get the next one. He got me back on track and I made a great play on the next ball hit to end the inning. In the end, it is just one game and coach made me realize that even when we miss a ball, we need to pick ourselves up and keep moving forward.”

While Bangert still thinks about that particular moment, when you ask Coach Fowler, the mistake made in that game is the last thing that comes to mind when talking about Bangert. Fowler saw so much more in Bangert and remembered everything positive he did during that week.

“Gavin is one of the best players I have coached over the years,” Fowler said. “I have had the pleasure of instructing Gavin at the Reds Youth Academy and as a member of the 2019 Cincinnati RBI Commissioner’s Cup Team. Here, he earned the nickname, 'Dangerous,' for his tenacious swings at the plate. But it was his infield knowledge of the team’s defensive scheme and opponents’ intent that impressed me the most. It was like having a coach on the field. Still, I can hear him yelling for my attention, so he could call one of our special defensive plays. I will not be surprised if Gavin becomes a baseball coach and/or frontline leader in the sports industry.”

Fowler might be on to something. Bangert, a soon-to-be sports management and business administration major, aspires to be on a Major League coaching staff someday, ideally in the Reds organization.

He’s off to a good start as he prepares to further his baseball career and learn the business side of sports at Ohio Christian. And he has already spent a lot of time volunteering with younger kids at the Academy to teach them about the game. In fact, Bangert just reached “RBI All-Star” status.

As part of the RBI program, all players are required to fulfill 15 service hours and attend three educational seminars to better themselves and help them stand out in the college and job market. Student-athletes that go above and beyond these requirements -- making at least 35 All-Star visits to the Academy for instructor-led programs (outside of team practices), performing at least 25 hours of community service and participating in five or more educational seminars -- become RBI All-Stars. Bangert achieved all this and more to earn his All-Star status.

“I have loved everything about my Academy experience,” he said. “I love hanging with the other players and the coaches. I enjoy every private hitting and pitching lesson, and I really enjoy volunteering with the younger kids to teach them the game of baseball.”