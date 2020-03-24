Here's how big leaguers are working out from home

Major League players and legends are spending a lot of time indoors right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean they’re not staying in shape. The drive and passion of professional ballplayers is on full display right now, as they’ve taken to social media to both show

Major League players and legends are spending a lot of time indoors right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean they’re not staying in shape. The drive and passion of professional ballplayers is on full display right now, as they’ve taken to social media to both show how they’re getting workouts in at home and how you can do the same just like a big league star.

Here’s how players are maximizing their time and staying ready for baseball while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Diamond tutorials

Alex Rodriguez, ESPN analyst

The three-time American League MVP spent time in the backyard with his family and ran through a multitude of drills that he practiced during one of the most prolific careers in baseball history. In a live stream on his Instagram account (@arod), A-Rod went through some long toss, then moved on to fielding drills and hitting drills. At one point, Rodriguez was launching black beans with a broomstick, a drill he used when he needed to bust himself out of a slump when he was the Yankees. More >

Nelson Cruz , DH, Twins

Minnesota’s ageless slugger pulled back the curtain by streaming one of his workouts on Instagram from his complex in the Dominican Republic. Cruz went through a variety of stretching and resistance-band exercises (including one specifically designed to help him successfully check his swing) while his trainer, “Iron Glen” Freeman, explained the intent and techniques behind each of them. If you’ve wondered how Cruz continues to defy Father Time, this should give some explanation.

Cruz also posted a separate workout that he completed while wearing an elevation training mask. Goals. More >

Harold Reynolds, MLB Network analyst

The former Major League second baseman and three-time Gold Glove Award winner took to social media to go through some wall drills that can help aspiring fielders practice hand-eye coordination, footwork for turning double plays, relay transfers and how to grip the baseball when throwing across the diamond. More >

David Dahl , OF, Rockies

Dahl took to Twitter on Sunday to post a quick, two-second video of himself taking swings and asked fans to ask him questions -- “somebody talk hitting with me.”

He answered numerous fan questions in the replies, from how to stabilize your lower half while hitting to how teams work on pitch recognition and what model bat he uses.

Evan White , 1B, Mariners

Seattle’s first baseman of the future passed along some very simple fielding and visualization drills that require just three ingredients: A wall, a bat and a tennis ball.

Dan Altavilla , RP, Mariners

The Seattle righty has an easy wall drill for working on balance and body control.

How the pros are training

Mike Trout , CF, Angels

The Reigning AL MVP is making sure to get some fresh air. He posted a video on Instagram of himself having a catch, an up close and personal look at how MLB’s best player does long toss.

Nolan Arenado , 3B, Rockies

You don’t win seven straight Gold Glove Awards (and counting) by sitting on the couch, and you don’t win them without practicing the hardest plays, either. So, Arenado and his cousin, Josh Fuentes -- also a third baseman in the Rockies organization -- pointed a pitching machine toward the ground and practiced how many balls they could glove while sprawled on the ground. This is where Nolan’s highlight reels are born.

We got the machine out today ... working on some “drills” pic.twitter.com/hkioQM07Um — josh fuentes (@jfuent19) March 22, 2020

Alex Bregman , 3B, Astros

The Astros’ third baseman is staying sharp by taking pitches from a hitting machine “for breakfast,” per his caption. Bregman also encouraged public health measures with his caption, ending with the hashtag “WashYourHands.”

Aroldis Chapman , RP, Yankees

New York’s flame-throwing closer stepped into his home gym and showed off a range of bench and cable lifting exercises before jumping on the elliptical. And yes, Chapman’s bench features his famous “Cuban Missile” nickname.

Willson Contreras , C, Cubs

Contreras decided to mix it up and try to hit ping pong balls with a mini-bat. When he gets back to the diamond, baseballs might start looking like melons.

Matt Barnes , RP, Red Sox

Barnes posted a video of himself on Instagram lifting weights, saying in his caption “the work continues.” Teammate Jackie Bradley Jr. weighed in in the comments, joking that his own “work” has been comprised of “Ben & Jerry’s.”

Ryan McMahon , 2B, Rockies

No batting cage? No problem. McMahon used two ladders and an old Fresno State blanket to jerry-rig his own cage for some light tee work.

Eddy Alvarez, INF, Marlins

Alvarez, a Marlins infield prospect and former Olympic short track speed skater, staved off his cabin fever with sprints and some unique lifting drills featuring a pair of propane tanks.

Home workouts

Michael Lorenzen , RP, Reds

Lorenzen, one of the most fit athletes in all of baseball, is offering free tickets to the virtual “Zen Den” -- aka his home workouts. Lorenzen will live stream his 15-minute workouts at 3 p.m. ET/12 PT every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from his Instagram account, and no equipment is required for the viewers at home.

“I’m going to take advantage of this time for personal growth, and I can’t wait for you all to join me,” Lorenzen said. “I look forward to seeing you in the Zen Den.” More >

Logan Morrison , 1B/OF, Brewers

You already know that LoMo can pulverize a baseball. Now, see how he builds that strength. The slugger shared a quick home strength-building workout via the Brewers’ twitter account, and we’re already inspired just watching it.

Tom Murphy , C, Mariners

Being a catcher is one of the most physically taxing positions in baseball, and Murphy is ensuring he’ll still be in tip-top shape when he finds himself behind the plate again. He said on Instagram Monday that he would start posting his workouts daily, so if you ever wanted to be as fit as a Major League catcher, now’s your chance.

Miscellaneous

Tyler Heineman, C, Giants

We’re not sure if Heineman should quit his day job to don the magician’s cape and top hat just yet, but he looks pretty adept at the classic hidden-card trick.